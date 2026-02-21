Ross Hodge: Physicality, defense key to success in Big 12

Ross Hodge: Physicality, defense key to success in Big 12by: Keenan Cummings1 hour agorivalskeenanRead In AppFeb 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge leads a team huddle during a stop in play against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn ImagesAfter navigating over two thirds of the Big 12 schedule, West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge understands some common themes that are necessary to have success in the league.