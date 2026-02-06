Ross Hodge post game summary: at Cincinnati

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge joined the post game radio show to discuss the 59-54 road contest win over Cincinnati and WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

–Hodge thought that Honor Huff‘s shot making in the second half is what everyone will pay attention to but Amir Jenkins point of attack defense and activity was awesome. It was the best game he’s played in a uniform. Treysen Eaglestaff missed a three from the corner and Cincinnati had a run out and they ended up stopping them and scoring on the other end which was a big play.

–Hodge said he didn’t like anything in the first half. The Mountaineers were a step slow with scouting report mistakes and his team wasn’t in a great rhythm. Hodge knew it was going to be hard, but in the first half West Virginia’s defense didn’t match Cincinnati’s defense. He didn’t yell or throw at halftime, but told his team the truth that points off turnovers was 8-2 and getting outscored on second chance points and in the second half they flipped it. It was a lot of plays by a lot of people.

–Nobody flinched or batted an eye when it got hard. Hodge told the team it was going to be hard and you have to embrace that. It wasn’t the type of game where guys were going to feel good with a lot of space and the Mountaineers were able to do that.

–Huff did a much better job with being a facilitator and it shows his maturation after he pressed at times against Baylor. They felt good going with DJ Thomas because he provided some space and made some big shots.

–Hodge credited his staff for the amount of time they put in and where the advantages can come and how they can manipulate their spacing.

–Jenkins was in the game when it got fast. He should have been in the game in the second half against Baylor and that’s a mistake he made as a coach. But that showed his maturity by being ready and stepping right into it and getting in the paint and finding people.

