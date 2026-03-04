Ross Hodge post game summary: at Kansas State

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge joined the post game radio show to discuss the 65-63 loss to Kansas State and WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

–Hodge gave Kansas State credit they had a tumultuous season and a lot of adversity and for them to fight and find a way to win a game you have to give them some credit. When you’re playing a team that is a little down and out you can’t give them life and hope. West Virginia had so many opportunities to make some plays to give you a bigger cushion to entice a team that is struggling to continue struggling. The starters had only four or five points combined at half. The second half had opportunities early but the level of urgency and desire to win a game that had so much on it just wasn’t there. Hodge said the play that summed it up was McGriff blocked a pass and the Mountaineers had several steps on him and he still beat them to the loose ball. The Wildcats physicality and plays around the rim were so much better than his team.

–Hodge didn’t say it was the most frustrated he has been. He is extremely disappointed and aware of the shortcomings so the margin of victory is razor thin. He is disappointed with what was at stake to play for that West Virginia got beat to loose balls. Would it be nice to make more layups and hit some more threes? Yes, but when those things aren’t happening you better do the other things. When things aren’t going right you have to make plays.

–The level of physicality and play without fouling and the discipline and the commitment and urgency necessary to make the plays to win on the road wasn’t there during that stretch in the second half.

–Hodge felt his team got spread out a little bit and in the first half they had 4 turnovers in the first half and 9 in the second half which created more busted floors and transition opportunities. Through that it’s going to make you vulnerable for paint touch opportunities and didn’t have the physicality to come up with loose balls when they missed it.

