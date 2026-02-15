Ross Hodge post game summary: at UCF

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge discussed the 74-67 road win against UCF on the post game radio show and WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

–Hodge said he felt great at halftime with some good looks that didn’t go down and the tempo was good. Overall, he felt the game was where they needed it and the pace they needed it but West Virginia didn’t start the second half great with turnovers and Honor Huff fell asleep a few times on Riley Kugel. One thing he does appreciate about his team is they let him coach them hard and direct and be brutally honest. They might not like what’s always coming out of his mouth but they respect he’s telling them the truth. Hodge challenged them to play better and they’ve been in these situations before. Hodge said they can shut people’s water off when they need to and his team believes that. The Mountaineers were down 14 and he wanted to be down seven or eight by the eight minute mark and they ended up being down three. It’s hard to not what to play good when you have family in the stands like Jasper Floyd and Brenen Lorient had tonight. But once you finally get to the point where you want to win and compete. But you get to that desperation mode and you saw those physical plays that showed his team wanted to win. It’s awesome for them because Floyd and Lorient have a lot of people here and it felt like a 60-40 crowd.

–Huff has that ability to score and life is hard on him now because of that. His ability to stay the course and make the big ones when they need them and hit the big one to give them a seven point lead. This team has been in this situation at the end of the games and handling presses.

–Hodge said that you’re at the point of the game where you couldn’t afford many turnovers to be honest when his team took care of the ball. Hodge can get better helping his team get organized and to his team’s credit they do a good job executing when they draw up stuff. It’s been a thorn in everybody’s paw but they went 16-19 from the line in this one.

—Harlan Obioha‘s performance is completely reflective in his +/-. He didn’t score a point but some of the plays he made late where he stayed in front of Fulks and was able to get back and make the deflection was elite.

—Chance Moore kept them in the game in the first half. He is happy for everybody involved.

–Hodge said they need to get the next one against Utah on Wednesday.

