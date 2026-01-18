Ross Hodge post game summary Colorado

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge joined the post game radio show to discuss the 72-61 win over Colorado and WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

–Hodge felt that the game played on the way he thought because Colorado has been such a good second half team. Against Texas Tech, the Buffaloes were down big and had a three-pointer to win the game and the same type of situation at Cincinnati. West Virginia knew they surge in the second half and it’s what they’ve been. Colorado puts a lot of foul trouble on you and they did navigate it. The stat of the night was 38-22 on the glass. Treysen Eaglestaff got West Virginia off to an awesome start and it was just a back-and-forth type of game even though the Mountaineers led for all but 36 seconds. Hodge felt that earlier in the year they didn’t respond in those situations but they’ve been in those now and have responded.

–Hodge felt West Virginia was able to get some misses in the second half and an underrated play in the game was when the Mountaineers were up seven and Jasper Floyd had an incredible rotation. You talk about somebody making a play and some will remember the offensive ones, but that was a play that somebody made with Floyd.

–Eaglestaff had 22 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and one turnover but played good defense and heavy minutes. Hodge has said it a lot but his heart has always been in the right place and he’s an incredible worker. He loves this place and the university and he has such a good heart. He wants to do well and is settling in and being aggressive and he stepped up in a big way.

–When Harlan Obioha establishes his presence down there it makes a difference and defensively too his ability to be in space and cover and move. He changes the Mountaineers physically when he’s out there.

–Hodge said West Virginia took what the defense gave them on the offensive end and was aggressive. They left some points at the foul line, but got there and made simple plays. As teams evolve and figure out, they found out tonight that Eaglestaff in the post was good. If you’re not shooting the ball well it’s about how you can get the ball close to the basket.

–Hodge felt that from a coaching lens the times you don’t do it right stings more, but they did a good job being solid defensively. They need to be a little more active with their hands and that’s been disappointing but they need to marry the concepts. You need to make the opponents shoot a low percentage and get deflections.

–The message was that you’re not always going to shoot the ball well and it’s going to be a grind. As soon as you think something is easy, it’s not and in this league every possession is hard and he was pleased with the overall lack of panic. They knew they could get stops and string them together and leaned on that while also being able to get rebounds once they did get stops.

—Jasper Floyd takes the challenge and guarded some really good players. His defense in the second half was good.

–Hodge said he wanted to deliver this game for the Letterman in town. He wanted to reward those guys and honor them in a way that makes them proud to be Mountaineers.

–Hodge said it’s time. They’ve done what they’ve supposed to do at home but now it’s time to see if they can get one on the road against two incredible opponents and it’s an incredible opportunity. Life on the road in the Big 12 is tough.

