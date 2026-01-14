Ross Hodge post game summary Houston

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge joined the post game radio broadcast following the Houston contest and here is a summary of what was said.

–Hodge said that you have to come in and get off to a good start. Ironically West Virginia had a couple looks early and got the foul line and missed both. Then you start feeling the squeeze and get a couple good looks and you start playing faster. Houston is an elite defense and elite team and when you do get an open shot you’re rushing it. West Virginia responded well but their inability to defend the paint and the catch and shoot three was the difference. The Mountaineers didn’t have enough special performances from multiple people.

—DJ Thomas really saved them in the first half and even his back cut where he dunked it was what you have to do in here because they are so physical around the rim. Amir Jenkins did a good job of just competing and rebounded well. Outside of the last four minutes they did a good job of giving Houston one shot and for large stretches of the game were able to negate them.

–Houston’s defense was the reason that Honor Huff struggled. There were probably three clean looks that Huff got in the first half but other than that they made it hard on him but other guys have to pick up the slack. West Virginia had pockets of it but not consistent enough. It starts with him and he has to put them in better positions to get better starts. The togetherness was good from the team and the support of each other was good enough but the actual fight from the five guys on the floor wasn’t good enough. You have to actually go out and do it but Houston’s level of consistency is why they’ve helped to separate themselves over the last two and a half years.

–Hodge liked the first half defensively and when you tack in how inept the West Virginia offense was and how they threw it to Houston a few times for layups they were still in it. Hodge believes at times you see the improvement defensively but ultimately you have to be able to do both and there are still stretches they kept the ball out of the paint but you need to make people miss. There were times in the second half Houston was able to pinpoint passes into the pocket and shoot it in rhythm and you can’t allow that.

