Ross Hodge post game summary Iowa State

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge joined the post-game radio show after the loss to Iowa State and here is a summary of what was said.

–Hodge said going into the game in his mind he put the turnover total around 12 and if they took care of the ball in that manner he felt they would be where they needed to be. He loved the start and felt he came in here and got off to a good start. They were clean and crisp and then it’s just in these types of environments little plays the momentum shifts. They had an opportunity to grab a loose ball and they didn’t come up with it and they made a three and then a second one to get the lead then the crowd got into it. The first shot defense was good, it was their inability to rebound the basketball. They had 11 second chance points on offensive rebounds. Hodge will be interested to go back and stat it with first shot defense, but in the second half they just didn’t defend well enough. They did things they can’t do against a player like Milan Momcilovic and a team like this. In the second half he felt they rebounded better but didn’t execute and you have to put it together.

–Iowa State’s defense is always going to impact the quality of your shot even when your open. They had five to six wide open threes in the first half and Honor Huff had some clean looks and just didn’t get them to go down. If you clean up your defensive backboard in the first half even with the shots not making you’re down one or two if not leading. They’re an elite defensive team and have switchability. When they got the ball in the middle, he felt Harlan Obioha and DJ Thomas made good passes out of it but you have to be able to make some shots.

–Chance Moore was decisive and he drove close outs and finished around the rim. For his first start he was good and did a pretty good job defensively. Hodge was pleased with that. Offensively, their shot creation and ability to manage the game he was fine with but you just have to make shots.

–They turn people over at an elite rate and they did a good job taking care of the ball. But they didn’t rebound the ball well enough in the first half and then didn’t execute in the second half. There are little moments that were correctable.

–DJ Thomas and Amir Jenkins continue to grow and he loves the finish by both of those guys. It’s easy to tap out in games like this, but you’ve got to stay in the fight. They both settled in and will only get better and as a team they’ll get better. He has to do a better job of coaching and players have to play better and continue to improve.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

