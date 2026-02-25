Ross Hodge post game summary: Oklahoma State

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge joined the post game radio show following the match up with Oklahoma State and here is a summary of what was said.

–Hodge thought that the first half was as poor of a half defensively as his team has played if you look at the numbers. Oklahoma State is a good offensive team that plays with a lot of pace and confidence but West Virginia allowed them to establish too much of a rhythm. The point of attack defense wasn’t good enough and it was too easy. In the second half it was much better and made it hard for Oklahoma State for large stretches in the second half but they made some bombs and some tough shots. Overall, the physicality and point of attack defense and keeping it out of the paint got West Virginia back in the game. West Virginia was able to flip the points in the paint in the second half and did a better job of being on the attack and getting paint point pressure as well as making some big shots. His team got it into overtime and felt good, but Oklahoma State was able to get the ball where they wanted and converted it and the Mountaineers weren’t able to.

–In close games if you’re going to shoot 50-percent from the foul line you can’t allow another team to shoot them. It hurts when you’re going 0-2 or splitting them from the foul line.

—Chance Moore was physical and got the rim and did a good job on the glass. Honor Huff and Treysen Eaglestaff hit some big shots. Brenen Lorient did what he does in the second half. The offensive execution outside of overtime they executed well and took care of the ball and had some really good looks.

–Hodge said he’d have to go back and really look at the stretch in the second half where Oklahoma State made eight in a row but they hit some difficult shots. A couple of the other ones were kind of busted play and the Mountaineers had opportunities on the other end in transition where they weren’t able to convert them it led to run outs for Oklahoma State where they are at their best. Hodge felt his team kind of fell into that in the first half and they weren’t able to maintain that.

