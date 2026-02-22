Ross Hodge post game summary: TCU

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge addressed the match up with TCU on the post game radio show and WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

–Hodge thought that throughout the game for large stretches both teams it felt like who wants to win this game today? He didn’t believe that either team played very well through most of the night. Whichever team decided they wanted to win the game would and they were able to impose their will on West Virginia for the course of the 40-minutes. His team turned it over 16 times and got out free throwed 27-12. And the inability to rebound the basketball was the difference in the game. TCU did a better job executing late in the game and did a better job getting the ball close to the basket and finishing and his team did not.

–TCU does a good job of offensive rebounding and are physical and do a good job of positioning themselves. Chance Moore did a good job of defensive rebounding and guards tried but too many times TCU was able to win physical matchups and get rebounds. Right before that you made them miss and have a chance to come up with it but they didn’t and they made a play and went up four late.

–TCU has good collective length and when West Virginia tried to take it to the basket they made it difficult. They double team you in the post but somebody has to make a difficult play.

–Hodge said his team was up six and had ten offensive possessions late and turned the ball over four times. Honor Huff made some tough shots that bailed them out for a stretch but that’s not a good recipe for success when you are turning the ball over. The ball was moving but it was east and west but not vertical. His team had three quality looks of the 10 down the stretch. Hodge said he can do a better job helping out his team.

–Hodge thought his team played really hard and the effort was impressive with some negative plays on offense that turned into some spectacular hustle plays on defense. You can play hard but at some pointy you have to play good and West Virginia didn’t play good enough today.

