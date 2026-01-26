Ross Hodge press conference summary: 1-26
West Virginia is looking to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023 and here is a snap shot of where the Mountaineers stand in key...
West Virginia sits at 4-3 in the Big 12 Conference with the three defeats coming on the road to some of the perceived cream of the crop in the league....
West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge discussed the 88-53 loss to Arizona on the post game radio show and WVSports.com provides a summary of what was...
West Virginia was convincingly beaten 88-53 on the road at No. 1 Arizona and I provide my thoughts and observations from what unfolded....
West Virginia was defeated 88-53 by No. 1 Arizona inside the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday. The loss drops WVU to 13-7 and 4-3 in Big...
West Virginia has already been in some difficult road environments this season with trips to Iowa State and Houston, but now is set for another....
West Virginia is not projected in any current brackets for the NCAA Tournament but there are going to be plenty of opportunities to change that down...
West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge has always believed his team was a mature group that had played a lot of basketball at this level....
West Virginia guard Honor Huff has been the most consistent player on the roster in the scoring department which made what unfolded against Arizona...
West Virginia is one of eight Big 12 teams that will participate in the 2026 Players Era Men's Championship Field. The Mountaineers will join...
West Virginia won their first basketball game away from Morgantown knocking off Arizona State 75-63 and I provide my thoughts and observations....
Ross Hodge understands that you don’t get a lot of time to enjoy wins in the Big 12 Conference, but his team’s 75-63 road victory over Arizona State...
West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge joined the post game radio show to discuss the matchup with Arizona State and WVSports.com provides a summary....
West Virginia is 18 games into the season, sitting at 12-6 overall and 3-2 in the Big 12 Conference leaving at least 14 games remaining for the...
West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge believes his team has done what they’re supposed to do when it comes to protecting the home court....
West Virginia is in a prime position to pick up its first Big 12 victory on the road against a struggling Arizona State Sun Devils squad. ASU has...
West Virginia guard Treysen Eaglestaff has continued to make significant strides in his game....
West Virginia picked up its 12th win of the season on Saturday, knocking off Colorado 72-61 at the Hope Coliseum. Check out some of the best moments...
West Virginia remained undefeated at home knocking off Colorado 72-61 and here are my thoughts and observations from what unfolded....
West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge told his team to expect Colorado to make a run in the second half given their propensity to do so....
West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge joined the post game radio show to discuss the 72-61 win over Colorado and WVSports.com provides a summary of...
Colorado has started the season 12-5, 2-2 in the Big 12 Conference and will come to West Virginia for the first time in a significant contest for both...
West Virginia will tip off its third home Big 12 game against the Colorado Buffaloes, which shares the same 2-2 conference record. The Buffs use an...
West Virginia is 17 games into the season sitting at 11-6 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12 Conference....