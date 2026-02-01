Ross Hodge press conference summary: Baylor

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge addressed the media following the 63-53 loss to Baylor and WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

–Hodge gave Baylor credit and they started the game with a higher sense of urgency and competitive spirit. Hodge felt that his team’s urgency on defense wasn’t where it needed to be to start the game. The last four games West Virginia has been down double-digits and that’s playing with fire. West Virginia had several opportunities to cut into the lead and couldn’t get over the hump. The Mountaineers will have to learn from this.

–Hodge said his team has to stop them for longer periods of time to come out on top. The Mountaineers had some pretty good looks that couldn’t go down and some other possessions that were poorly coached possessions. Hodge said you have to talk about it in huddles that they need to have a higher sense of urgency on defense, while offense you have to let the game come to you.

–Hodge felt that more than anything the timeouts allowed them to get organized and put the players where they needed to be so they could execute. All the coaches at this level are good at ATOs and you can put your team in the positions that you want. His team has done a good job executing out of timeouts.

–Baylor did a good job of limiting Treysen Eaglestaff’s attempts and not giving him clean looks. The Bears did a good job staying attached to him and he has to do a better job putting him in position to get better shots. Of the nine threes that Honor Huff took, four or five of them were clean looks. He will take ownership and accountability and he’s already on the floor getting shots up.

–Baylor has great length and switchability.

–Hodge said you approach slow starts the game way as when it comes to finishing games earlier in the year. Anything that happens in this program falls on him. Poor stretches of play. Hodge said they’ll be objective evaluating it and the sense of urgency has been a problem in the starts on defense.

–Hodge said you greatly reduce the percentages of coming out on top when you’re always having to come back.

—Brenen Lorient and Chance Moore had some success with opening up driving lanes. There is a heightened sense of awareness where Huff and Eaglestaff is on the floor. Part of the reason there is more space out there is because you downsize.

–Hodge felt that he should have played Amir Jenkins in the second half. But you get on a roll and find a group that’s working and it gets to the point where he hasn’t played and do you put him in there with three minutes remaining and he hasn’t played.

–Hodge felt they were getting stops and got some good stuff in the flow of the game so they wanted to keep playing with pace and flow and it led to some pretty good shots. West Virginia has to get better and he has to get better and you want them to go in and it just didn’t happen. But other possessions where they have to get the ball moving.

–Hodge said that Huff has raised the bar from an expectation level that when he shoots it you think it’s going in and you get used to them going in but the reality is no matter how good of a player you are you’re going to have nights where you don’t shoot the ball well. His defense got better as the game went on and was a good facilitator and had a couple clean looks that he wants to make them.

–Combination of both in timeouts when he’s talking to his team in timeouts about taking good shots and positive reinforcement.

–Hodge said it’s hard to be completely reflective at the moment on the totality of it because you’re coming out of this game but every night you’re playing against a great team, great coach, great buildings in the Big 12. It’s certainly not going to get any easier.

–Anytime you lose at home it’s disappointing. They take pride in this place and you never want to lose a home game.

