Ross Hodge press conference summary post Cincinnati

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge addressed the media following the matchup with Cincinnati and we provide a summary of what was said.

–When you win a game like that you just feel really fortunate because a lot of things have to go right. When they made three, threes in a row their collective energy and belief in the huddle was they could still win it. And when they’ve had games where they’ve led games for 33-minutes and let go of the rope that can creep back in but the guys did a great job of fighting against that and were able to get stops down the last four minutes. They didn’t score a basket other than the three to cut it to two. Proud of the guys it wasn’t always good basketball but the competitive spirit was there and they tried really hard. They didn’t execute the way they always needed to but found a way to win. If the trade off is you lose those early non-league games if there is learning and belief then it’s worth it. Really thankful and fortunate and appreciative that the crowd hung in there with them on a Tuesday night. They definitely willed us over the edge in this game.

—Honor Huff and Treysen Eaglestaff both put in incredible amounts of work and they believe. He almost called a timeout on the Eaglestaff shot, but he didn’t. He cares so deeply about his teammates, this university and this state. It was cool to see that and you get favor from your character and work ethic. Huff just seems to do it every single game. He doesn’t know why he didn’t call that timeout, it probably wasn’t smart but that’s why players have a tendency of making coaches look smarter than they are. He felt Eaglestaff could still get by him and get a foul but he picked it up and flicked it in.

–Hodge talked about giving fouls at the end because they were taking the ball out of the side and then they didn’t want to get them where they draw something up in a shooting motion with the continuation rules. That was the thought process.

–Hodge said in this league you better take care of home and it’s the Big 12. Every game is going to be challenging in its own way and honestly haven’t thought too much about what’s next. It was really important because it was the next game on the schedule.

—Brenen Lorient‘s injury and physicality helped although he didn’t play great and he would be the first person to tell you. He is a person you can facilitate through and you’re comfortable with the ball in his hands.

–Some of it when they lost the lead was they turned the ball over too much in the first half. They shot a high percentage but it also was partnered with turnovers. They are having fundamental breakdowns at times and you start doing things you’re not supposed to do. If you botch a coverage and don’t rotate and have good defensive spacing it can lead to open shots. Sometimes a team just needs to see one go in and you’re in a dog fight.

–Hodge said they doubled the post but they didn’t execute well enough with their doubles. That’s the trade off they wanted to make but they didn’t execute the spacing and the rotations at times. But you’d like to be able to do both keep the ball out of the paint, rotate on time and don’t give up wide open threes. They didn’t execute nowhere near a good enough level out of that. When they did they only shot 34-percent from three but when you go back and watch it and you play it right they had a hard time scoring.

–The rebounding from Huff speaks to his buy in and they challenged the group and challenged the guards. They talked yesterday that there were loose ball opportunities and defensive rebounds that they weren’t able to grab.

–Hodge said that when you have a dynamic guard in Huff and he’s on a roll at times you naturally are like here you go. Cincinnati is a really good defensive team so they’re not going to let you move the ball easily because they have good ball pressure, size and length so some of that is a fatigue and coaching factor with the ball getting stuck but other times you have to execute.

–Larry Eustachy used to say coaching is repeating yourself and in a lot of ways it really is. If you’re not getting stops, it makes it harder to score and if you’re not scoring it allows them to get in transition. It’s a combination of both and you can definitely execute better in those moments.

–You want to get better every day and you have to play long stretches of quality basketball to win games. They were fortunate to win tonight and he’s being honest. They out rebounded them and got to the foul line, but they had 9 assists and 15 turnovers.

—Chance Moore is such a physical force especially in the open floor. He is such a quick second jumper and he makes a lot of layups with his left hand. Amir Jenkins has a chance to put pressure on the ball but he is more stop and start and Brenen Lorient could be a force when fully engaged.

–Hodge said he knows who they’re playing next and he doesn’t want it to come off disrespectful because Bill Self is one of the best college basketball coaches to ever coach. When he was 24 years old he coached against Hall of Fame junior college coaches so he is used to giving respect. He is thankful to be in this league and be a part of the third best basketball league on the planet behind the NBA and the Euro league. He is only thinking about how to help his guys.

