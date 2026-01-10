Ross Hodge press conference summary post Kansas

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge addressed the media following the Kansas contest and WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

–Hodge said they talked about it Tuesday night he has a ton of respect for Bill Self and that team. You try to prepare your team through film and scout with the level of pace and force that Kansas plays with and he didn’t think his team handled that for really long stretches in the first half and early second half. They are aggressive and downhill but West Virginia was able to get better keeping the ball out of the paint. They had 30 points in the paint at halftime and ended up with 36. Hodge said his team did a better job taking care of the ball and keeping the ball out of the paint.

–Hodge said that experience is so key in these situations and being able to execute defensively. In both of those games they lost early it was a flip of these two games they’ve been able to win. West Virginia has had 25 point defensive halves where they’ve looked good defensively but then give up a 45 point second half. It was the ability to execute on both ends of the floor that was the difference.

–Hodge saw a lot of resolve and togetherness out of his team in the second half. Treysen Eaglestaff‘s two threes were huge and Jasper Floyd was able to get some paint touch dribble downs close to the basket and finish. If you’re scoring or getting fouled you can set your defense and keep Kansas out of transition.

–Kansas didn’t double right away and once they did they were able to take advantage of that.

—Brenen Lorient was special in the first half and they needed every bucket that he got. His ability to be a secondary facilitator at that combo forward with 6 assists and his defensive presence. Harlan Obioha anchored them in the second half with his offensive rebounds and ability to finish at the basket.

–Harlan Obioha played good in the past two games but they doubled the post. He did a good job with communicating ball screen coverages and executing it.

–Hodge said West Virginia’s ball security got better as the game went along.

–Hodge felt their execution was good on offense and one of the hardest things to do as a coach is to not be emotionally attached if the ball goes into the basket or not. It’s a quality shot whether it goes in or not and the players are getting more comfortable with the shots they want them to take.

–Hodge believes this team has been a good execution team out of timeouts. They have good IQs and you can draw things up that maybe you haven’t ran before in practice. To be able to take that from the board and be able to execute it shows their level of maturity.

–Treysen Eaglestaff never made excuses or blamed anybody else when he wasn’t playing well. He loves his teammates, this state and basketball. The thing that gave him hope is when he would struggle he would be out there on the gun.

–Hodge knew that you probably wouldn’t replicate that level of three-point shooting from the forwards in the second half. Some of it was disappointing that they shot that well from three and they were still down four at half. Obioha anchored them in such a way that they need where you can get foul pressure and layups.

–Hodge said the combination of belief is what this group has always had but then you actually have to go do it and the doing part was what was getting them. But if you can learn from those situations then you can actually improve and get better. But they still have a long way to go. He told his team when they were down eight that they were going to win the game but they were going to look back and be disappointed about how they executed defensively during that stretch.

–Hodge said it’s what you want to be in a part of a league like this with difficult opponents every night. Whether they would have lost this game, you have to process it quickly and flip to the next game.

–Amir Jenkins is going to be around 4-1 to 3-1 assist ratio and for a young player to do what he’s done in those type of environments has been impressive. He has ran the team and got the ball in the right place and it speaks to his level of maturity and talent.

