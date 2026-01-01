Ross Hodge, WVU preparing for difficult environment at Iowa State

Ross Hodge, WVU preparing for difficult environment at Iowa Stateby: Keenan Cummings2 hours agorivalskeenanRead In AppNov 13, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge smiles during pregame introductions before their game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn ImagesRoss Hodge will coach his first game inside Hilton Coliseum as the head coach of West Virginia Friday night but he already has a good idea of what his team will be walking into.