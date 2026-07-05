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Roster numbers, details for new West Virginia additions

Keenan Cummings
Keenan Cummings@rivalskeenan
7h
Lawrence Autry
2026 RB Lawrence Autry.

The West Virginia football roster has been updated and we look at the players that have been added to the roster as well as their information and their jersey numbers.

PlayerPositionJerseyHeightWeightClass
Wyatt BrownQB76-3202Fr.
Vincent SmithCB116-1218Fr.
Landon DrummWR246-3188Fr.
Jayden BallardN/S256-0187Fr.
Lawrence AutryRB285-10220Fr.
Simaj HillCB326-0182Fr.
Brad MossorWR325-11185Fr.
Trey McGlothlinLB366-2201Fr.
Noah TishendorfDL416-3253Fr.
Xavier AndersonTE466-6213Fr.
Tim RobersonS485-11178r-Jr.
Jonas MuyaOL606-7293Fr.
Emerson JoyDL926-6247Jr.

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