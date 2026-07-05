WV Sports
Roster numbers, details for new West Virginia additions
The West Virginia football roster has been updated and we look at the players that have been added to the roster as well as their information and their jersey numbers.
|Player
|Position
|Jersey
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Wyatt Brown
|QB
|7
|6-3
|202
|Fr.
|Vincent Smith
|CB
|11
|6-1
|218
|Fr.
|Landon Drumm
|WR
|24
|6-3
|188
|Fr.
|Jayden Ballard
|N/S
|25
|6-0
|187
|Fr.
|Lawrence Autry
|RB
|28
|5-10
|220
|Fr.
|Simaj Hill
|CB
|32
|6-0
|182
|Fr.
|Brad Mossor
|WR
|32
|5-11
|185
|Fr.
|Trey McGlothlin
|LB
|36
|6-2
|201
|Fr.
|Noah Tishendorf
|DL
|41
|6-3
|253
|Fr.
|Xavier Anderson
|TE
|46
|6-6
|213
|Fr.
|Tim Roberson
|S
|48
|5-11
|178
|r-Jr.
|Jonas Muya
|OL
|60
|6-7
|293
|Fr.
|Emerson Joy
|DL
|92
|6-6
|247
|Jr.
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