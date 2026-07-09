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Roster numbers, details for new West Virginia additions

Keenan Cummings
Keenan Cummings@rivalskeenan
5h
Da'Mun Allen
2026 JUCO CB Da'Mun Allen.

The West Virginia football roster has welcomed a number of new additions to the roster throughout the offseason and we look at their information as well as their jersey numbers and year standing.

PlayerPositionJerseyHeightWeightYear
Andrew PowdrellN/S05-10185Fourth
Josh SappTE06-2234Fifth
Amari LatimerRB16-0228First
Geimere LatimerNS15-10191Fourth
DJ EppsWR25-11182Fifth
Michael HawkinsQB36-1203Third
Matt SiegATH36-0180First
Da’Mun AllenCB46-3190Third
Cam CookRB45-9202Fourth
Da’Mare WilliamsS66-1201Third
Chams DiagneCB76-3211Fifth
Wyatt BrownQB76-3202First
Jyron HughleyQB86-2195First
Kamari WilsonS86-0212Fifth
Jeremiah JohnsonEDGE106-2243Fourth
TaRon FrancisWR116-1207Second
Vincent SmithCB116-1218First
Jacob BradfordS125-11195Second
Cam TorborLB136-3239Second
Kedrick TriplettWR135-11211Third
Keon HutchinsWR146-0178Third
Miles KhatriN/S176-0208First
Prince StrachanWR176-5211Fourth
Ezekiel Durham-CampbellDL186-4254Fifth
John JohnsonQB186-0180First
Martavious BoswellRB205-9170Third
Jaire RawlisonCB225-9188Third
Chris TalleyRB225-11181First
Emory SnyderN/S236-3200First
Malachi ThompsonWR236-4192First
Rayshawn ReynoldsCB246-3178Fourth
Landon DrummWR246-3188First
Jayden BallardN/S256-0187First
Makhi BooneCB266-0171First
Rickey GilesS285-10188First
Lawrence AutryRB285-10200First
Kameron ReddicS296-0180Third
Antoine SharpLB306-0212First
Shane CornaliS316-2191Second
Simaj HillCB326-0182First
Brad MossorWR325-11185First
Kayden LukeFB335-11249Third
Tyler StolskyLB346-2235Fifth
Darius MorantRB346-0225Third
Cam DwyerLB356-1195First
Trey McGlothlinLB366-2201First
Maliek HawkinsNS376-0199Second
Peter NotaroK395-11190Second
Jason HallLB406-1222Fourth
Noah TishendorfDL416-3253First
Jack CassidyK426-6230Fifth
Alex AdebayoCB426-1192Third
KJ HensonDL436-4275Fourth
Malachi HoodLB456-2224Fifth
Xavier AndersonTE466-6213First
Tim RobersonS485-11178Fourth
Carter KesslerDL496-2250First
Harper HollomanEDGE506-2258Third
Amare’ GraysonOL546-1309Third
Isaiah PattersonLB546-2242Third
Yendor MackDL556-2244First
Aidan WoodsOL556-5297First
Lamarcus DillardOL566-2290First
Jonas MuyaOL606-7293First
Rhett MorrisOL646-2302First
Camden GoforthOL686-4321First
Devin VassOL696-6306Fourth
Cameron GriffinOL726-2313Fourth
Jaylen ThomasDL726-2313Third
Kevin BrownOL746-6280First
Deshawn WoodsOL766-5291Fifth
Wes KingOL786-3304Fifth
Carsten CasadyOL796-6304Fourth
John NeiderWR806-2196Fourth
Kade BushTE816-4220First
Cam BallTE826-7240Fifth
Bryan HansenP836-3210Fifth
Robert OliverWR856-2180First
Greg WilfredWR875-9166First
Sam HamiltonTE886-4235First
Charlie HanafinWR896-0181First
Darius WileyDL916-6255Third
Emerson JoyDL926-6247Third
Cam MalloryDL946-0315First
Tobi HaastrupEDGE956-3252Second
Will LeBlancDL976-5289Third
David AfoghoEDGE996-2246Fourth

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