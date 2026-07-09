WV Sports
Roster numbers, details for new West Virginia additions
The West Virginia football roster has welcomed a number of new additions to the roster throughout the offseason and we look at their information as well as their jersey numbers and year standing.
|Player
|Position
|Jersey
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|Andrew Powdrell
|N/S
|0
|5-10
|185
|Fourth
|Josh Sapp
|TE
|0
|6-2
|234
|Fifth
|Amari Latimer
|RB
|1
|6-0
|228
|First
|Geimere Latimer
|NS
|1
|5-10
|191
|Fourth
|DJ Epps
|WR
|2
|5-11
|182
|Fifth
|Michael Hawkins
|QB
|3
|6-1
|203
|Third
|Matt Sieg
|ATH
|3
|6-0
|180
|First
|Da’Mun Allen
|CB
|4
|6-3
|190
|Third
|Cam Cook
|RB
|4
|5-9
|202
|Fourth
|Da’Mare Williams
|S
|6
|6-1
|201
|Third
|Chams Diagne
|CB
|7
|6-3
|211
|Fifth
|Wyatt Brown
|QB
|7
|6-3
|202
|First
|Jyron Hughley
|QB
|8
|6-2
|195
|First
|Kamari Wilson
|S
|8
|6-0
|212
|Fifth
|Jeremiah Johnson
|EDGE
|10
|6-2
|243
|Fourth
|TaRon Francis
|WR
|11
|6-1
|207
|Second
|Vincent Smith
|CB
|11
|6-1
|218
|First
|Jacob Bradford
|S
|12
|5-11
|195
|Second
|Cam Torbor
|LB
|13
|6-3
|239
|Second
|Kedrick Triplett
|WR
|13
|5-11
|211
|Third
|Keon Hutchins
|WR
|14
|6-0
|178
|Third
|Miles Khatri
|N/S
|17
|6-0
|208
|First
|Prince Strachan
|WR
|17
|6-5
|211
|Fourth
|Ezekiel Durham-Campbell
|DL
|18
|6-4
|254
|Fifth
|John Johnson
|QB
|18
|6-0
|180
|First
|Martavious Boswell
|RB
|20
|5-9
|170
|Third
|Jaire Rawlison
|CB
|22
|5-9
|188
|Third
|Chris Talley
|RB
|22
|5-11
|181
|First
|Emory Snyder
|N/S
|23
|6-3
|200
|First
|Malachi Thompson
|WR
|23
|6-4
|192
|First
|Rayshawn Reynolds
|CB
|24
|6-3
|178
|Fourth
|Landon Drumm
|WR
|24
|6-3
|188
|First
|Jayden Ballard
|N/S
|25
|6-0
|187
|First
|Makhi Boone
|CB
|26
|6-0
|171
|First
|Rickey Giles
|S
|28
|5-10
|188
|First
|Lawrence Autry
|RB
|28
|5-10
|200
|First
|Kameron Reddic
|S
|29
|6-0
|180
|Third
|Antoine Sharp
|LB
|30
|6-0
|212
|First
|Shane Cornali
|S
|31
|6-2
|191
|Second
|Simaj Hill
|CB
|32
|6-0
|182
|First
|Brad Mossor
|WR
|32
|5-11
|185
|First
|Kayden Luke
|FB
|33
|5-11
|249
|Third
|Tyler Stolsky
|LB
|34
|6-2
|235
|Fifth
|Darius Morant
|RB
|34
|6-0
|225
|Third
|Cam Dwyer
|LB
|35
|6-1
|195
|First
|Trey McGlothlin
|LB
|36
|6-2
|201
|First
|Maliek Hawkins
|NS
|37
|6-0
|199
|Second
|Peter Notaro
|K
|39
|5-11
|190
|Second
|Jason Hall
|LB
|40
|6-1
|222
|Fourth
|Noah Tishendorf
|DL
|41
|6-3
|253
|First
|Jack Cassidy
|K
|42
|6-6
|230
|Fifth
|Alex Adebayo
|CB
|42
|6-1
|192
|Third
|KJ Henson
|DL
|43
|6-4
|275
|Fourth
|Malachi Hood
|LB
|45
|6-2
|224
|Fifth
|Xavier Anderson
|TE
|46
|6-6
|213
|First
|Tim Roberson
|S
|48
|5-11
|178
|Fourth
|Carter Kessler
|DL
|49
|6-2
|250
|First
|Harper Holloman
|EDGE
|50
|6-2
|258
|Third
|Amare’ Grayson
|OL
|54
|6-1
|309
|Third
|Isaiah Patterson
|LB
|54
|6-2
|242
|Third
|Yendor Mack
|DL
|55
|6-2
|244
|First
|Aidan Woods
|OL
|55
|6-5
|297
|First
|Lamarcus Dillard
|OL
|56
|6-2
|290
|First
|Jonas Muya
|OL
|60
|6-7
|293
|First
|Rhett Morris
|OL
|64
|6-2
|302
|First
|Camden Goforth
|OL
|68
|6-4
|321
|First
|Devin Vass
|OL
|69
|6-6
|306
|Fourth
|Cameron Griffin
|OL
|72
|6-2
|313
|Fourth
|Jaylen Thomas
|DL
|72
|6-2
|313
|Third
|Kevin Brown
|OL
|74
|6-6
|280
|First
|Deshawn Woods
|OL
|76
|6-5
|291
|Fifth
|Wes King
|OL
|78
|6-3
|304
|Fifth
|Carsten Casady
|OL
|79
|6-6
|304
|Fourth
|John Neider
|WR
|80
|6-2
|196
|Fourth
|Kade Bush
|TE
|81
|6-4
|220
|First
|Cam Ball
|TE
|82
|6-7
|240
|Fifth
|Bryan Hansen
|P
|83
|6-3
|210
|Fifth
|Robert Oliver
|WR
|85
|6-2
|180
|First
|Greg Wilfred
|WR
|87
|5-9
|166
|First
|Sam Hamilton
|TE
|88
|6-4
|235
|First
|Charlie Hanafin
|WR
|89
|6-0
|181
|First
|Darius Wiley
|DL
|91
|6-6
|255
|Third
|Emerson Joy
|DL
|92
|6-6
|247
|Third
|Cam Mallory
|DL
|94
|6-0
|315
|First
|Tobi Haastrup
|EDGE
|95
|6-3
|252
|Second
|Will LeBlanc
|DL
|97
|6-5
|289
|Third
|David Afogho
|EDGE
|99
|6-2
|246
|Fourth
Offer Alert
Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join
💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?
Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →
__________________________________________
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan
•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok
Discuss This Article
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things WV Sports in the The Blue Lot.The Blue Lot