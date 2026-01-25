Roster numbers, details for new West Virginia additions
After picking up its first road Big 12 win, West Virginia stays out west to face the No. 1-ranked Arizona Wildcats. Arizona is 19-0 and is fifth in...
The transfer portal is now open and significant movement is happening across the country with only one window on the calendar. West Virginia is...
West Virginia was able to record their first win away from home knocking off Arizona State 75-63 Wednesday night inside Desert Financial Arena....
After struggling early in the season, Treysen Eaglestaff is coming into his own for West Virginia. Eaglestaff scored 22 points, shooting 9-of-14 from...
West Virginia defeated Colorado 72-61 inside Hope Coliseum Saturday night. The win puts WVU at 12-6 overall and 3-2 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers...
West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge felt that his team had to get off to a fast start on the road in order to beat No. 7 Houston....
Ross Hodge had just recorded his first win over a ranked team at West Virginia but the realities of the Big 12 schedule didn’t leave much time to...
West Virginia will welcome a significant portion of the 2026 recruiting class to campus in January for the mid-term and WVSports.com provides a list...
West Virginia has nabbed a specialist commitment out of the transfer portal from Alabama transfer Peter Notaro. Notaro, 5-foot-11, 188-pounds,...
Breaking down the Kansas basketball roster and the matchup with West Virginia set to host the Jayhawks in a Big 12 Conference match up....
Breaking down everything you need to know about the transfer commitment of Western Kentucky pass rusher Harper Holloman....
Breaking down everything you need to know about the transfer commitment of Wyoming offensive lineman Wes King to West Virginia....
Honor Huff and Treysen Eaglestaff delivered big-time performances, propelling West Virginia to its first Big 12 victory of the season against...
West Virginia has added the nation’s leading rusher with a commitment out of the transfer portal from Jacksonville State running back Cam Cook....
Under first-year head coach Ross Hodge, West Virginia began its conference slate with an 80-59 loss against No. 3 Iowa State, dropping it to 9-5 on...
West Virginia has landed their first pull out of the transfer portal but it will be far from the last....
West Virginia fell on the road 80-59 to No. 3 Iowa State and I provide my thoughts and observations from what unfolded as well as look forward to...
West Virginia is set to host UNLV linebacker Isaiah Patterson starting tomorrow. Patterson, 6-foot-4, 235-pounds, spent one season at UCLA before...
West Virginia is set to host another pass-rushing transfer target in Georgia Southern edge MJ Stroud. Stroud, 6-foot-2, 235-pounds, spent four...
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez has named Ben Kerr as the Director of Player Personnel for the Mountaineers football program. Kerr spent the...
Lake City (Fla.) Columbia 2027 wide receiver Kyren Caldwell has added several major scholarship offers at this stage of his recruitment including a...
Nine former West Virginia football players saw action for their respective teams in the NFL’s Week 16 slate of games. The lineman carried the...
West Virginia knocked off Mississippi Valley State in convincing fashion 86-51 Monday night inside the Hope Coliseum. The Mountaineers moved to 9-4...
Gold & Blue Enterprises was created to help West Virginia navigate the new realities of college athletics, particularly revenue sharing and NIL,...
Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook 2027 pass rusher Rashad Streets already has an impressive list of scholarship offers to his credit....