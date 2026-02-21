Skip to main content
West Virginia
Roster numbers, details for new West Virginia additions

The West Virginia football roster has welcomed a number of new additions to the roster and we look at their information as well as their jersey numbers.

PlayerPositionJerseyHeightWeightClass
Josh SappTE06-2234r-Sr.
Amari LatimerRB16-0228Fr.
Geimere LatimerNS15-10191Sr.
DJ EppsWR25-11182r-Sr.
Michael HawkinsQB36-1203r-So.
Matt SiegATH36-0180Fr.
Da’Mun AllenCB46-3190Jr.
Cam CookRB45-9202Sr.
Da’Mare WilliamsS66-1201r-So.
Jyron HughleyQB86-2195Fr.
Kamari WilsonS86-0212r-Sr.
Jeremiah JohnsonBANDIT106-2243Jr.
TaRon FrancisWR116-1207r-Fr.
Jacob BradfordS125-11195r-Fr.
Kedrick TriplettWR135-11211r-So.
Keon HutchinsWR146-0178Jr.
Andrew PowdrellN/S145-9185Sr.
Miles KhatriN/S176-0208Fr.
Prince StrachanWR176-5211r-Jr.
John JohnsonATH186-0180Fr.
Chams DiagneCB186-3211r-Sr.
Martavious BoswellRB205-9170Jr.
Jaire RawlisonCB225-9188r-So.
Chris TalleyRB225-11181Fr.
Emory SnyderN/S236-3200Fr.
Malachi ThompsonWR236-4192Fr.
Rayshawn ReynoldsCB246-3178r-Jr.
Makhi BooneCB266-0171Fr.
Rickey GilesS285-10188Fr.
Kameron ReddicS296-0180Jr.
Antoine SharpLB306-0212Fr.
Shane CornaliS316-2191r-Fr.
Kayden LukeFB335-11249Jr.
Tyler StolskyLB346-2235r-Sr.
Cam DwyerLB356-1195Fr.
Maliek HawkinsNS376-0199r-Fr.
Peter NotaroK395-11190r-Fr.
Jason HallLB406-1222Jr.
Jack CassidyK426-6230r-Sr.
Alex AdebayoCB426-1192r-So.
KJ HensonDL436-4275r-Jr.
Malachi HoodLB456-2224Sr.
Carter KesslerDL496-2250Fr.
Harper HollomanBAN506-2258Jr.
Amare’ GraysonOL546-1309Jr.
Isaiah PattersonLB546-2242r-So.
Yendor MackDL556-2244Fr.
Aidan WoodsOL556-5297Fr.
Lamarcus DillardOL566-2290Fr.
Rhett MorrisOL646-2302Fr.
Camden GoforthOL686-4321Fr.
Devin VassOL696-6306r-Jr.
Cameron GriffinOL726-2313Sr.
Jaylen ThomasDL726-2313Jr.
Kevin BrownOL746-6280Fr.
Deshawn WoodsOL766-5291r-Jr.
Wes KingOL786-3304r-Sr.
Carsten CasadyOL796-6304r-Jr.
John NeiderWR806-2196r-Jr.
Kade BushTE816-4220Fr.
Cam BallTE826-7240r-Sr.
Bryan HansenP836-3210r-Sr.
Robert OliverWR856-2180Fr.
Greg WilfredWR875-9166Fr.
Sam HamiltonTE886-4235Fr.
Charlie HanafinWR896-0181Fr.
Darius WileyDL916-6255r-So.
Cam MalloryDL946-0315Fr.
Tobi HaastrupBAN956-3252r-Fr.
Zeke Durham-CampbellDL966-5254r-Sr.
Will LeBlancDL976-5289r-So.
David AfoghoBAN996-2246Jr.

