Roster numbers, details for new West Virginia additions
The West Virginia football roster has welcomed a number of new additions to the roster and we look at their information as well as their jersey numbers.
|Player
|Position
|Jersey
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Josh Sapp
|TE
|0
|6-2
|234
|r-Sr.
|Amari Latimer
|RB
|1
|6-0
|228
|Fr.
|Geimere Latimer
|NS
|1
|5-10
|191
|Sr.
|DJ Epps
|WR
|2
|5-11
|182
|r-Sr.
|Michael Hawkins
|QB
|3
|6-1
|203
|r-So.
|Matt Sieg
|ATH
|3
|6-0
|180
|Fr.
|Da’Mun Allen
|CB
|4
|6-3
|190
|Jr.
|Cam Cook
|RB
|4
|5-9
|202
|Sr.
|Da’Mare Williams
|S
|6
|6-1
|201
|r-So.
|Jyron Hughley
|QB
|8
|6-2
|195
|Fr.
|Kamari Wilson
|S
|8
|6-0
|212
|r-Sr.
|Jeremiah Johnson
|BANDIT
|10
|6-2
|243
|Jr.
|TaRon Francis
|WR
|11
|6-1
|207
|r-Fr.
|Jacob Bradford
|S
|12
|5-11
|195
|r-Fr.
|Kedrick Triplett
|WR
|13
|5-11
|211
|r-So.
|Keon Hutchins
|WR
|14
|6-0
|178
|Jr.
|Andrew Powdrell
|N/S
|14
|5-9
|185
|Sr.
|Miles Khatri
|N/S
|17
|6-0
|208
|Fr.
|Prince Strachan
|WR
|17
|6-5
|211
|r-Jr.
|John Johnson
|ATH
|18
|6-0
|180
|Fr.
|Chams Diagne
|CB
|18
|6-3
|211
|r-Sr.
|Martavious Boswell
|RB
|20
|5-9
|170
|Jr.
|Jaire Rawlison
|CB
|22
|5-9
|188
|r-So.
|Chris Talley
|RB
|22
|5-11
|181
|Fr.
|Emory Snyder
|N/S
|23
|6-3
|200
|Fr.
|Malachi Thompson
|WR
|23
|6-4
|192
|Fr.
|Rayshawn Reynolds
|CB
|24
|6-3
|178
|r-Jr.
|Makhi Boone
|CB
|26
|6-0
|171
|Fr.
|Rickey Giles
|S
|28
|5-10
|188
|Fr.
|Kameron Reddic
|S
|29
|6-0
|180
|Jr.
|Antoine Sharp
|LB
|30
|6-0
|212
|Fr.
|Shane Cornali
|S
|31
|6-2
|191
|r-Fr.
|Kayden Luke
|FB
|33
|5-11
|249
|Jr.
|Tyler Stolsky
|LB
|34
|6-2
|235
|r-Sr.
|Cam Dwyer
|LB
|35
|6-1
|195
|Fr.
|Maliek Hawkins
|NS
|37
|6-0
|199
|r-Fr.
|Peter Notaro
|K
|39
|5-11
|190
|r-Fr.
|Jason Hall
|LB
|40
|6-1
|222
|Jr.
|Jack Cassidy
|K
|42
|6-6
|230
|r-Sr.
|Alex Adebayo
|CB
|42
|6-1
|192
|r-So.
|KJ Henson
|DL
|43
|6-4
|275
|r-Jr.
|Malachi Hood
|LB
|45
|6-2
|224
|Sr.
|Carter Kessler
|DL
|49
|6-2
|250
|Fr.
|Harper Holloman
|BAN
|50
|6-2
|258
|Jr.
|Amare’ Grayson
|OL
|54
|6-1
|309
|Jr.
|Isaiah Patterson
|LB
|54
|6-2
|242
|r-So.
|Yendor Mack
|DL
|55
|6-2
|244
|Fr.
|Aidan Woods
|OL
|55
|6-5
|297
|Fr.
|Lamarcus Dillard
|OL
|56
|6-2
|290
|Fr.
|Rhett Morris
|OL
|64
|6-2
|302
|Fr.
|Camden Goforth
|OL
|68
|6-4
|321
|Fr.
|Devin Vass
|OL
|69
|6-6
|306
|r-Jr.
|Cameron Griffin
|OL
|72
|6-2
|313
|Sr.
|Jaylen Thomas
|DL
|72
|6-2
|313
|Jr.
|Kevin Brown
|OL
|74
|6-6
|280
|Fr.
|Deshawn Woods
|OL
|76
|6-5
|291
|r-Jr.
|Wes King
|OL
|78
|6-3
|304
|r-Sr.
|Carsten Casady
|OL
|79
|6-6
|304
|r-Jr.
|John Neider
|WR
|80
|6-2
|196
|r-Jr.
|Kade Bush
|TE
|81
|6-4
|220
|Fr.
|Cam Ball
|TE
|82
|6-7
|240
|r-Sr.
|Bryan Hansen
|P
|83
|6-3
|210
|r-Sr.
|Robert Oliver
|WR
|85
|6-2
|180
|Fr.
|Greg Wilfred
|WR
|87
|5-9
|166
|Fr.
|Sam Hamilton
|TE
|88
|6-4
|235
|Fr.
|Charlie Hanafin
|WR
|89
|6-0
|181
|Fr.
|Darius Wiley
|DL
|91
|6-6
|255
|r-So.
|Cam Mallory
|DL
|94
|6-0
|315
|Fr.
|Tobi Haastrup
|BAN
|95
|6-3
|252
|r-Fr.
|Zeke Durham-Campbell
|DL
|96
|6-5
|254
|r-Sr.
|Will LeBlanc
|DL
|97
|6-5
|289
|r-So.
|David Afogho
|BAN
|99
|6-2
|246
|Jr.
