Ryan Piekutoski bringing power, ultra-competitive edge to Morgantown

West Virginia’s newest addition, USC Sumter infielder Ryan Piekutoski, didn’t need long to feel like Morgantown was the right fit.

After backing off his previous commitment due to coaching changes, the opportunity with the Mountaineers quickly took shape.

“Coach Sabins reached out after I pulled out of my commitment from South Carolina due to coaching changes. And being from Western PA, I’ve always been interested in West Virginia. When I took my visit, I was super impressed by the coaching staff and the overall resources West Virginia had to offer and it felt like home from the jump,” he said.

That comfort level, combined with what he has seen from the program’s recent success, helped seal the decision.

“Some things that stood out to me were how successful the team has been and how many individually successful players they have had in the last few years,” he said.

On the field, Piekutoski believes his approach and mindset are what will define his impact at the next level.

“I would describe my game as competitive. I will bring an ultra-competitive attitude and play style to West Virginia. I also think my power is a big part of my game, and the ability to hit a homer at any moment,” he said.

And like many recent targets, Piekutoski sees a program that is building toward something even bigger.

“I believe West Virginia’s success is really just beginning. I believe this is a program that can break through and get to Omaha in the very near future, if not this year,” he said.

Piekutoski isn’t coming to Morgantown to settle in, he’s coming to push. With a power bat and a chip on his shoulder, he’s exactly the kind of player West Virginia has been stacking as it chases its first trip to Omaha

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