Sabins believes WVU outplayed UCF in rubber match loss

Entering the past weekend series, No. 13 West Virginia and No. 23 UCF were playing for the top spot in the Big 12 standings. The Knights handed the Mountaineers their first series loss of the season, leaving Morgantown in sole possession of first place.

Manager Steve Sabins discussed the missed opportunities in the rubber match, believing WVU was in a better position to win than it looked in a postgame press conference following a 5-1 loss on April 5.

Series Recap

Looking through the weekend, there were clear highs and lows. In game one, WVU totaled just three hits and was 0-for-15 with runners on base in its first shutout loss of the season, 5-0. The next day, the Mountaineers scored nine unanswered runs in a walk-off win, pushing the rubber match.

But WVU felt flat in game three, never holding a lead after an Andrew Willamosn home run in the first inning. Sabins was disappointed that his team couldn’t finish the job, especially at home.

“Had an opportunity to win a series. Always want to try to close that thing out, especially at home,” Sabins said. “Fans were great all week, but we weren’t able to do it. …So first time saying this all season where it felt like things didn’t really go our way.”

Outplayed UCF

The box score does not accurately reflect the fight WVU put on in the final game. Only recording four hits to UCF’s seven, the wind knocked down multiple Mountaineer flyballs at the warning track. On the mound, WVU allowed five runs, but only one was earned due to errors.

Sabins believes his team outplayed UCF, but still suffered the loss.

“I feel like today we outpitched and out hit somebody and lost, and so that was the first time I’ve said that, and I don’t go down that road very often,” he said.

Costly Errors Put Game Out of Reach

Both of WVU’s errors occurred in the sixth inning. After starter Chansen Cole settled in after the homer in the first, he fired four scoreless innings. After an out in the sixth, he allowed a single that led to a throwing error from second baseman Matthew Robaugh on the turn of a double play attempt.

A walk and a single followed, loading the bases. WVU brought in David Perez with two outs. He induced a groundball, but first baseman Armani Guzman bobbled the grounder, failing to get an out as a run crossed the plate. Three more runs came in that inning, putting the game out of reach.

Sabins walked through the decision to bring in Perez as a matchup judgment in the turmoil inning.

“We go right on right with David Perez, and [Zak Skinner] has really struggled with sliders. Dave has our best slider on the team, and has been our best pitcher over the course of the season. So in big moments, Dave’s gotten the ball and executed,” Sabins said. “And that’s exactly what he did. He threw a slider to Skinner. He got him out front, he capped that ball to the first baseman, and we made an error.”

Fighting Till the End

WVU did not go down without a fight, as a glimmer of hope occurred in the eighth inning. Two walks and a Robaugh single loaded the bases with no outs. A strikeout before catcher Gavin Kelly just missed a homer, sending a sacrifice fly to the left field wall, and scored a run. Center fielder Paul Schoenfeld rolled over to the first baseman and second baseman, ending the rally.

With WVU’s home run leader, Sean Smith, waiting on deck, Sabins knew the significance of keeping the lineup moving.

“The eighth inning was our best shot to kind of crack that thing open with bases loaded,” he said. “If Paul’s able to get on there in the eighth inning where Sean Smith, our four hole, is coming up with the tying run at the plate, that’s always the goal.”

Crediting the Big 12 Leader

Even with these factors leading Sabins to believe the Mountaineers should have won the series, he gave credit to UCF. Through four weeks in Big 12 play, the Knights are at the top of the standings with a 10-2 record.

This success has not always been the case for the Knights as they finished second-to-last in 13th place with a 9-21 conference record last season. While finishing eighth in their inaugural season in the league.

“[UCF is] for real, and they’re doing a really nice job there. The turnaround from the team that they had last season to what they’re doing right now, they’re playing great baseball,” Sabins said.

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