Sabins details how WVU prepares for Opening Day amid brutal winter

West Virginia typically begins its season in warm weather, as February’s in Morgantown make tough playing conditions. This year is no different as the Mountaineers open 2026 at Georgia Southern on Feb. 13. WVU head coach Steve Sabins discussed how he prepared his squad for the season while battling the cold in a press conference on Feb. 9.

Worst winter yet

In Morgantown, the weather has been nothing frigid with a large amount of snow since the team returned from Winter Break. Sabins believes the weeks leading up to Opening Day have been the worst in his time at WVU.

“This is the worst winter we’ve had in the last 10 years,” Sabins said.

Heading south

To combat the frigid temperatures, the Mountaineers have traveled south to practice in healthy conditions when conducting on-field work. Sabins explained the past two weeks in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Columbia, South Carolina.

“We went down to Charlotte two weeks ago. We played a scrimmage on Friday, just because we had to get outside to be able to run and see live balls off the bat and compete, and then we just returned late [Feb. 8], around 11 o’clock or midnight from Columbia, South Carolina,” he said.

State-of-the-art-facilities

Along with traveling to warmer climates, WVU has an expensive tool that allows players a warm place to train, the Biomechanics and Performance Center. After it was fully constructed in the spring of 2025, this is WVU’s first full offseason with the $4 million, 8,200-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility.

Sabins said it has been a crucial part of offseason training.

“This is a new age of Mountaineer player development. That’s just the truth,” Sabins said. … “We’ve never had covered cages during the winter. So you can hit at night. You can hit before you go to the [Indoor Practice Facility]. Guys can come from class and train. You can throw bullpens on technology every day, until your heart does as much as it desires.”

Building up pitching

Sabins and his staff use all these tools to get the team ready for the season. But, there is work the players need to do when they are not on campus to get ready for game one. In regard to pitching, Sabins emphasized the importance of a strong routine when away from the program, specifically starting in December.

“It’s so important for how the guys train over Christmas break. So who takes care of their arm care and their throwing and the routines, because you truly have to build up while you’re away from campus,” he said. “So the players that are great at those processes and come back bigger, faster, stronger, with more command, more velocity, more stuff and consistency, they have a chance to pitch earlier on.”

WVU manages pitcher workloads in the offseason and into the early season very meticulously. Sabins explained how the pitchers with expectations to be in the rotation are on a maximum 75 pitch count, with the need for many arms game by game.

“Early in the season, pitch counts are usually at about 75 tops. We’ve built up to that no one’s thrown that much, yet they’re at 60 to 70 pitches this last weekend,” Sabins said. “So it ends up needing to be a lot of piggyback starts, meaning that someone could start and go three or four innings, and then you bring in another, somebody that’s already been built up in a similar role.”

