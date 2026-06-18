Sabins gives initial thoughts as 2026 season comes to an end 

West Virginia was defeated 12-7 by North Carolina in the Semifinals of the College World Series, concluding its season. Over the course of 135 years, no Mountaineer team saw more success than the 2026 club. Manager Steve Sabins gave his initial thoughts at the end of the magical season.

“Couldn’t be more proud of this group of kids. What they were able to do and what they accomplished is nothing short of miraculous,” Sabins said. “So thankful for these players, thankful for the seniors. We have kids in this group that have been part of the best season in program history twice.”

Setting New Bar

In 2025, WVU set a program-best single-season win total at 44. This season, it reached 47 wins, passing the previous season’s mark, winning a Super Regional and clinching their first trip to Omaha. Sabins said a season like this was 135 years in the making.

“This is the best season in Mountaineer baseball history. They’ve been playing baseball for 135 years, he said. “This group of kids is gonna say that after 135 teams that they were the first team to make it to Omaha. To play me when the last four teams are standing, certainly tremendous.”

With only four teams still playing, West Virginia was very close to a National Championship game. The only issue, UNC was in its way. The Mountaineers would have had to be the Tar Heels, who beat them on June 14 twice to advance. Through the first five innings, UNC led 8-1, with the Mountaineers looking dead in the water.

Fighting Till The End

The Tar Heels added four more runs in the sixth and seventh, then the Mountaineers cut the lead in half. With five runs in the bottom of the seventh, WVU showed a glimmer of hope to survive. Obviously, Sabins didn’t want to lose, but was happy at the manner in which his squad went down.

“You never want to go down, but if you’re going to go down, 12-1. The scratching, clawing, fighting, running out of gas and giving literally everything that you have left in the tank to compete is poetic for me,” Sabins said.

The Mountaineers never waved the white flag; they competed to the very last pitch. Sabins know they didn’t just do it for themselves, but for everyone they represent.

“That represents this state and this university. That’s what we’re all about, that’s what we’ve always been all about. For the kids to embody those things and to fight back in that situation, I wouldn’t want to have it any other way,” he said.

Thankful For Everyone

The amount of time the Mountaineers spent with their skipper over the course of the season, Sabins created a family.

“I’m thankful for their parents for trusting me with their kids, and hopefully, the players were able to take a lot from this season and learn a lot as well,” he said.



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