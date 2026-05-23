Sabins, Kresser, Smith discuss win over Arizona State

West Virginia is now one win away from claiming the Big 12 Tournament championship after taking down Arizona State 7-3 on Friday night in Surprise, Arizona.

After the game, head coach Steve Sabins joined Brodie Kresser and Sean Smith to talk about the team’s resilience, the bullpen’s performance, and the championship opportunity awaiting them against Kansas tonight.

Mountaineers battle back after trailing in the sixth

West Virginia found itself down 3-1 in the sixth before responding with three runs and pulling away late.

Sabins said the dugout never wavered.

“Incredible game, guys played really, really hard,” Sabins said. “I was just fired up because it was a team win… We trailed in that game in the sixth, and felt like the at-bats just kept getting better and better in the concentration. And guys just willed their way and found a way to win, so really proud of the group.”

The Mountaineers had been limited to one run through the first five innings. Once Arizona State went to the bullpen, the offense finally broke through.

West Virginia also had to lean on its pitching staff after starter Chansen Cole exited. Sabins couldn’t say enough good things about his ace.

“He’s nasty. He’s one of the best guys in this league. He’s one of the best guys in the country,” Sabins said. “His consistency is remarkable… The guy was pitching at Newberry College last year, and for him to roll in against Arizona State or TCU or anybody that he faces. He’s just ultra confident and calm, and he’s out there playing chess… he’s a gem, man.”

Kresser delivers again in big moments

Brodie Kresser stayed hot at the plate with two more RBI singles, including an insurance run in the eighth.

Kresser pointed to the Mountaineers’ identity on the bases as a big factor in the win.

“We’re just annoying and gritty,” Kresser said. “Causing chaos on the base paths, that’s what we do… We know that it’s not gonna be over at any time.”

The Mountaineers finished with 11 hits despite their top three hitters combining for only one. Sabins called that the story of the entire season.

“That’s kind of been the story of this entire season,” Sabins said. “It’s really been a group that anybody one through nine and the bench can have major contributions… it really feels like it’s a team that’s been built around finding ways to win.”

Smith helps set the tone early

Sean Smith helped spark the offense early with a pair of hits, including a leadoff double in the second inning that set up the game’s first run.

With a spot in the Big 12 championship game on the line, Sabins said the team has earned everything it’s getting right now.

“The team’s certainly deserving,” Sabins said. “I think we’ve checked just about every box humanly possible.”

West Virginia will face Kansas tonight at 7:30 PM ET with the Big 12 Tournament title on the line.

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