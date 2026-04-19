Sabins provides update on Yehl, Kelly after early exits against Houston 

No. 15 West Virginia’s 7-1 victory against Houston was overshadowed by two key Mountaineer contributors leaving the game early. Southpaw Maxx Yehl and utility Gavin Kelly both left the game in the third inning, raising major concern.

Manager Steve Sabins discussed the two’s health and what led to their departure in a postgame interview on April 18.

Yehl Experiencing Fatigue

Yehl came into the game as the Big 12’s ERA leader at 2.50. But from the start, he didn’t look like himself. With two walks and hits each, Yehl was pulled after walking the only batter he saw in the third inning.

Coming off Tommy John surgery and missing last season, Yehl was converted to a starting pitcher after only coming out of the bullpen in 2023 and 2024. With a previous career high of 29.1 innings in 2024, Yehl is currently at 52.1.

Sabins believes Yehl was experiencing fatigue and will be okay.

“We’ll see how Yehl is doing tomorrow. I think he’s going to be okay,” Sabins said. “I think probably more fatigue, a little bit beat up. The ball wasn’t coming out of his hand well, so a little bit of a scare there. We’ll get more information tomorrow.”

Not Himself

Fatigue makes sense because Yehl’s velocity was down from his mid to low 90 mph sinker. That pitch did not have its typical movement, raising concern early from Sabins.

“It was coming out of his hand differently. The sinker was kind of a four-seamer. It was 89 mph in the first inning, and then he threw some 86’s and 87’s there,” he said. “He just wasn’t looking right; he wasn’t rotating fast. His body wasn’t moving efficiently.”

What Happened To Kelly

While it may be too quick to clarify Yehl as an injury, Kelly is a different story. In the first inning, he laid down a bunt and made a headfirst dive into first base. On the tag, Jackson Riley and Kelly collided, with Kelly’s visibility shaken up. His left arm went limp, and he even went down to one knee before the trainer evaluated him.

While it may have looked worse at the time, Sabins said an X-ray showed no breaks.

“Diving into first base, jammed his wrist, nothing broken on X-ray. Probably do an MRI here at some point, just to be careful with him,” Sabins said.

Decision To Stay In Game

The injury came to Kelly’s left hand, making him unable to throw. So Sabins felt comfortable putting him back in the field. Kelly retook his duties behind the plate, but from further evaluation, he wanted to take stress off by moving to second base.

But when Yehl left the game, there was a long pause as Ian Korn had as much time as needed to warm up. Sabins went back to Kelly and pulled the plug on him, ensuring his protection for later in the season.

“Kelly hurt his glove hand, so his left hand. He was at first base and said, ‘I’m good, let’s go,’” he said. “Then he caught the next half. But in between innings, the trainer was working on him. He was holding his wrist. … I was looking in his eyes a little bit, he was like, ‘I can catch. I’m fine.’ … Just judging based on his body language, I was like, ‘we’re going to put you at second.’”

“The trainer came up to me and was like, I don’t know if this guy can grip a bat. I don’t think swinging will be good for his wrist,” Sabins continued. “So when Max was injured, I went out and talked to Kelly. I was like, ‘How’s it going?’ He’s like, ‘It doesn’t feel good.’ I was like, Okay, we’ve got to protect this guy for the rest of the season, make sure we don’t do something that gets him further injured.”

Could Be Worse

Despite losing the team’s best hitter with a .397 batting average, Sabins is just happy the injury does not look to be long-term.

“I’m not, I’m not exactly sure, but I think [the left wrist] is probably better, and the fact that it’s not broken,” he said. “Kelly was bummed out in the dugout. I said, Dude, we just caught a huge break. The fact that your wrist isn’t broken, your season would have been over.”

Kresser Returns

On the bright side of these two hiccups, infielder Brodie Kresser returned to the starting lineup for the first time since April 4, after battling an injury of his own. Kresser reached base safely all four times, with two hits and walks each, bringing home two RBIs.

Kresser was absent for six games before appearing in game one of Friday as a pinch hitter. He ultimately popped out, but it was enough for Sabins to believe he was healthy enough to start.

“Healthy for the first time Friday night, that was the first time Kresser was even available to play,” Sabins said. “Friday, during batting practice, was the first time that I saw him take batting practice. So it was the first time at full speed, and we’re like, Okay, he’s moving well.”

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