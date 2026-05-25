Sabins reacts to WVU's regional draw and hosting opportunity 

After a strong regular season and a deep run to the Big 12 Championship, West Virginia earned the right to host playoff baseball. With a regional tournament coming to Morgantown, manager Steve Sabins discussed his excitement not just for his team, but also for the fans, while navigating the challenges ahead.

Hosting

While the NCAA Baseball Selection Show was on Monday, the Mountaineers already knew they would be hosting. The regional sites were announced on the official NCAA Baseball X account at 8:30 p.m. in alphabetical order, not giving the top 16 seeds.

With that information, Sabins was already fired up to get his home crowd to the ballpark.

“The atmosphere in Morgantown is really hard to beat. I know that tickets will be extremely hard to come by, and we will pack as many people in that place as the fire marshal allows,” Sabins said.

Fan Appreciation

This is the fourth consecutive season WVU has made a regional appearance, making Sabins want to open the watch party to the community. Watching the selection show, all of WVU’s roster and coaching staff were stationed at The Goat Country Roads Pub in Morgantown.

Hundreds of fans filed in to observe the selections and celebrate with the team, making Sabins appreciative.

“It was an incredible atmosphere. So many people came out to support the team, it’s been fun,” he said. “We did this year this location last year, and to see it grow, and the excitement of our players to go to our fourth consecutive regional is certainly special, and mixing a hosting situation for the community in the state.”

Sabins wanted to open the watch party to fans because he understands the enthusiasm they give to the program.

“There’s nothing better. The people of this state are passionate about our program and WVU,” Sabins said. “To be able to bring an event like this here is meaningful to me, and I’m just really proud of the staff and the players, my family and everybody that’s going to get to experience high-level college baseball.”

Program Success

High-level college baseball is the right way to put the Mountaineers’ recent success. It was 65 years before WVU hosted a regional in 2019; now, they have added two in less than a decade. But the past three seasons have been the most successful. In 2024, WVU went to its first Super Regional and repeated that trend last season.

“We hosted in 2019, which was the first time in 65 years we pulled that off, and now we’re going to four consecutive regionals, mixing in a host, and we’ve been to back-to-back Super Regionals, so that this has become more common than our program,” he said.

With the recent success, it was an expectation to be back in the hunt for the program’s first trip to Omaha. While it always looked like a lock that WVU would be in the postseason, hosting was still in question. An incredible month of May and a deep Big 12 Tournament run allowed the Mountaineers to lock in the last hosting site at the No. 16 seed.

Sabins knew his team would be in the postseason, but didn’t know where they would be playing. Ultimately, he is content with having the opportunity to keep playing.

“In general, we haven’t had to sweat that side out too much, but you’re always sweating something out,” Sabins said. “Whether it’s a host or a national seed, it’s always one game. You could always look at it like you’re being hosed, or you could look at it like you’re just fortunate to be in the tournament.”

Looking at the Pool

With the last hosting site, WVU has been given one of the toughest tournament pools. Starting on Friday, the Mountaineers open with the America East Conference Tournament winners, Binghamton. The other two teams are Wake Forest from the ACC and Kentucky in the SEC.

Despite the tough tasks ahead, Sabins knows WVU has won the first challenge: getting in. Now that the Mountaineers are hosting, he knows the chances of advancing increase dramatically.

“Once you’re in the tournament, it’s always my philosophy that you have a chance to win the whole thing. So it’s really just about getting in,” he said. “Obviously, the percentages and data suggest that if you host, you have a better chance of going deeper into this tournament.”

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