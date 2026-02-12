Sabins reveals starting rotation, standout pitchers days before season opener

As West Virginia’s 2026 season looms around the corner, there is much optimism surrounding the pitching staff. From small school transfers, returners and freshmen, head coach Steve Sabins discussed the opening week rotation and who has stood out in a press conference on Feb. 9.

Transfer impact

WVU added three transfer pitchers residing from Division II programs who are primed to make a major impact in the rotation this season: Chansen Cole, Dawson Montesa and Ian Korn. Sabins discussed his openness to recruiting from programs of all levels.

“When you’re recruiting a transfer portal, starting pitching. Pitchers that are able to throw 80 to 100 innings, whether it’s NAIA, Division II, Division III, Division I, that just means that you’re able to stay healthy, compete and not implode on the mound. I don’t care if you’re facing Little Leaguers or you’re facing big leaguers, it doesn’t really matter,” Sabins said.

When recruiting pitchers from all levels, WVU has a great recruiting pitch. In the past two seasons, WVU’s leading pitcher has come from a Division II program: Griffin Kirn (2025) and Derek Clark (2024). Both Kirn and Clark earned NCBWA Third Team All-American and All-Big 12 First Team.

Sabins implied that WVU transforms Division II pitchers into stars, the best of any program in the nation.

“The two most successful pitchers in our program over the last two years are probably unequivocally Griffin Kirn and Derek Clark, from a total innings standpoint and success standpoint,” he said. “So when you’re recruiting these kids, they like to see the proof of, okay, I hear you. You think I could be a starter at West Virginia. Has anyone ever done it that’s like me? And we can say, yeah, like nobody else in the country.”

Transfer starters

Two of these transfers will be featured in the starting rotation in the Mountaineers opening series. Sabins announced Cole will take the ball on Friday, as he earned his skipper’s trust, fueled by consistency since he stepped on campus.

“[Cole] just came in with like, such conviction and clarity that he’s capable,” Sabins said. “He’s really been a pleasant surprise. He’ll actually be our Friday night starter to open up the series against Georgia Southern. And he’s a pitchability righty that has been very consistent for us.”

Montesa will presumably take the Sunday start as Sabin announced.

“Dawson Montesa, who’s going to be a starter for us,” he said.

Finding Montesa was a diamond in the rough as he went to Adelphi, a small school in Garden City, New York. Due to Adelphi’s limited resources, Sabins explained Montesa was found by scouts and agents, where his “legend” grew in an early-season game.

“We knew some scouts, and we knew some agents in that area who had gone to Adelphi, and they’re playing in February like we are, but they saw the kid throwing 95 and basically a snowstorm. And so it was like the legend of Dawson Montesa,” Sabins said.

When the WVU coaching staff finally laid their eyes on Montesa, they instantly fell in love. Sabin explained that his high velocity and pitch mix were a clear indication that he could compete with the Mountaineers.

“The very first outing when we were able to get our hands on this guy actually is throwing 92 to 95 with some power stuff and good spin. We already knew that, like he was in the zone, he was competing, he was healthy,” he said.

Additional arm

The last of the three, Korn, may not initially be in the starting rotation, but will provide a major impact on the mound. Korn’s resume at Seton Hill instantly attracted Sabins.

“Ian Korn has been fantastic,” Sabins said. “He was the national division two pitcher of the year last year, and he’s been a great strike thrower, competitive. He’s going to provide a ton of value to our team and chance.”

Saturday starter

The other starter announced was Maxx Yehl, who will toe the rubber on Saturday. Yehl’s only appearances with the Mountaineers have come from the bullpen, but due to his leadership and maturity, Sabins believes he can make an impact in starting games.

“Yehl’s been great. He’s a leader, mature. He’s ready to roll right now. We plan to start him on Saturday against Georgia Southern,” he said. “He’s going from, you know, a limited relief role to a Saturday starter. So that kind of just shows you, like, how much I believe in him and how much he’s grown to be there.”

Yehl comes off a season where he did not play due to Tommy John surgery. In his first two seasons at WVU, Yehl posted a 3.77 ERA and 51 strikeouts, while holding hitters to a .231 batting average in 41 appearances. Sabins believes he is in for a breakout season.

“Yehl is probably one of the bigger sleepers in the country, because last year he was recovering from Tommy John, and so his sophomore year, he really showed some glimpses of dominance,” Sabins said.

Multiple freshmen stood out this offseason in Sabin’s eyes, with David Perez rising to the top. Perez is not the largest in stature at 5-foot-10, 198 pounds. But the right-hander has caught the coaching staff’s attention with a live arm and a high-level secondary pitch.

Impact freshmen

“Maybe the most impactful freshman that you may see is a kid named Dave Perez,” he said. “He’s from Philadelphia, and he’s come in and just been so consistent. He has the best stuff out in any of the freshmen, 91 to 94 with a power slider. He throws a change-up on command. Really controls the game.”

JT Huther and Wyatt Mosley were also mentioned. Sabins trust their ability to stay in the zone and “compete.”

“Early on this fall, there were two kids who really separated themselves from a starting standpoint with the freshmen, and that’s JT Huther. He’s a young guy from Florida, and Wyatt Moseley is a left-handed pitcher from Michigan. They’ve both proven to throw strikes and be able to compete at a high level, like both those guys,” Sabins said.

The Mountaineers begin their 2026 campaign against Georgia Southern University at J.I. Clemens Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

