Schoenfeld, Kelly lead WVU's 12-10 win against BYU

No. 20 West Virginia defeated BYU 12-10 at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark on Friday afternoon. The win claims the Mountaineers’ sixth straight series win, as they look to complete the sweep Saturday.

In a gritty three-hour and 36-minute game, dragged by a fourth-inning rain delay, the Mountainners recorded 18 hits and saw two four-run innings. The pitching staff struck out 14 batters and kept the Cougars’ bats at bay after eight runs through four innings.

WVU was fueled by an incredible performance from center fielder Paul Schoenfeld. He went 5-for-5 at the plate with two doubles and RBIs each. Catcher Gavin Kelly saw three hits with a double and triple for three RBIs.

The win was given to right-hander Ian Korn, who entered out of the bullpen and fired 4.2 innings playing damage control. He struck out seven and did not allow a free base. Two runs in the ninth pulled him from the game.

Right-hander Chansen Cole started for the Mountaineers and saw struggles. Cole matched his entire season total, allowing six earned runs on five hits and striking out six hitters across three innings.

To begin the game, Cole saw a strikeout and then allowed a single. The next batter was caught stealing second base after a bullet from Kelly. Another strikeout occurred before WVU received its first offensive chance. Schoenfeld just missed a home run, ripping a double off the left field wall, but remained at second base.

BYU opened scoring in the second inning. On a 2-0 count, Crew McChesney demolished a 419-foot homerun off the jumbotron. Cole came back with two strikeouts and a groundout.

In the bottom half, WVU evened the score. First baseman Brodie Kresser and right fielder Brock Wills opened with singles. They both advanced a base after a failed pickoff attempt sent the ball to center field. After a strikeout, first baseman Armani Guzman hit a sacrifice fly to score Kresser. As Kresser scored, Wills attempted to advance to third and was hung up in between bags as the ball was cutoff at third base.

The Cougars took the lead right back in the third inning. Cole worked a quick two outs, then walked three straight batters. McChesney smacked a base-clearing double to center field before a strikeout ended BYU’s turn.

WVU got two back in the bottom half. Third baseman Tyrus Hall hit a leadoff single before Kelly delivered a double, hugging the left field line, plating Hall. Schoenfeld followed with a single up the middle to score Kelly.

Through three innings, BYU led 4-3.

The rainy weather picked up in the fourth inning. Cole allowed a single and a double before the umpires cleared the field for a rain delay. When play resumed, right-hander Mac Stiffler took the mound. His first pitch was bunted to a charging Guzman, who used a glove flip to Kelly, and the tag was on time for the first out.

However, the wheels then started to fall off for WVU. An RBI single and a walk, with a wild pitch in between, inserted left-hander Bryson Thacker into the game. Facing a lefty, Thacker was one and done, walking in a run. Korn came in and was greeted with a two-RBI single before recording the final two outs.

BYU led 8-3 after four innings.

In the fifth inning, WVU batted around the order, cutting the lead to one. Three singles loaded the bases for the Mountaineers, allowing Kresser to score two runs with a single up the middle. Wills legged out an infield single after diving into the bag. Before Guzman dribbled a ball through the first baseman’s legs for an RBI. A run scored as Hall walked, before shortstop Matt Ineich batted for the second time, grounding out.

Through five innings, WVU trailed 8-7.

Beginning the sixth inning, Korn allowed a leadoff double. He responded by punching out the next three batters. The Mountaineers tied it in their turn. Kelly and Schoenfeld singled, then left fielder Matthew Graveline advanced the runners with a sacrifice bunt. Kresser hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Kelly in the next at-bat.

Ahead of the seventh inning, the game was knotted at eight.

A two-out rally gave WVU the lead in the seventh inning. After two strikeouts, Hall blooped a ball to right field for a single. Ineich walked, leading to a Kelly triple into the right-center alley. The following at-bat, Schoenfeld smoked a fastball down the right field line for an RBI double, later scoring on a wild pitch.

WVU led 12-8 after seven innings.

A quiet eighth inning put Korn back on the hill for the ninth inning. He allowed a single, then allowed a no-doubt shot off the bat of Ezra McNaughton. Right-hander David Perez was brought into the game.

Perez induced a groundout in his first batter. He struck out the next batter with a changeup in the dirt. A groundout to Perez ended the game.

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