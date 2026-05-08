Skill set, mentality key for West Virginia special teams

When thinking of the West Virginia special teams units, the attention usually is directed toward the kickers or the returners but identifying the rest of the players that make up the various units are critical, too.

And that process begins with evaluating those who not only have the required skill set, but the right mentality to serve in a role in that phase of the game.

Head coach Rich Rodriguez wants to play a lot of players and is a firm believer that if somebody isn’t getting a lot of reps on offense or defense, perhaps special teams is their avenue.

“That’s a big deal finding out what they’re good at, who can do what and I think we’re kind of past that part now. We’re really repping the guys that we feel can be in that two deep on special teams,” coordinator Pat Kirkland said during the spring ball.

When finding those skill sets, Kirkland believes that you need players who are capable of making plays in the open field against the type of dynamic returners that are in the Big 12 but big enough at the line of scrimmage to hold blocks and provide protection.

So, that naturally tends to go to some positions on the field, such as linebackers and safeties.

“They’re the guys you’re going to look to first and they make up the majority of that group,” Kirkland said.

The coordinator enjoys his role because it allows him to work with many different position groups and his goal is to evaluate all four phases to find those players that can block, tackle and get down the field while also holding up in protection.

It’s a critical aspect, but one that must be identified for the special teams units to take the next step.

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