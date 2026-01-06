Skip to main content
West Virginia
Join Now

Sooners view: Michael and Maliek Hawkins

Keenan Cummingsby: Keenan Cummings59 minutes agorivalskeenan
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) warms up before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.

West Virginia landed transfer portal commitments from a pair of brothers in Oklahoma quarterback Michael and Maliek Hawkins and WVSports.com got some more insight on them from the Sooners side.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
WV Sports
+
+
One subscription: The best West Virginia Mountaineers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.