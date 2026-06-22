Steve Sabins discusses historic season, recruiting boost on Pat McAfee Show

West Virginia head baseball coach Steve Sabins joined The Pat McAfee Show Monday to discuss the Mountaineers’ historic 2026 season, how the program reached its first College World Series and why he believes the Omaha run is already paying off on the recruiting trail.

Looking back on the season, Sabins said there was no better reward than watching his players succeed on the biggest stage after spending more than 60 games together.

“You see them more than you see your family,” Sabins said. “To see those kids perform at their best on the biggest stage, it fires you up because that’s what we prepare for.”

Sabins noted that while reaching Omaha was a first for the program, the success didn’t happen overnight. West Virginia has now reached three straight Super Regionals and won multiple Big 12 championships over the last several seasons.

He credited much of that success to player development.

“What we’ve done better than anybody in the country is develop players faster,” he said.

Sabins said former head coach Randy Mazey’s vision, continued investment in the program and a staff willing to outwork opponents all helped lay the foundation for where West Virginia is today.

The College World Series appearance has also changed the way recruits view the program.

“We’ve been kind of the best-kept secret in college baseball,” he said.

He said coaches and people around the sport have long known what West Virginia has built, but the trip to Omaha introduced the program to recruits that may not have considered the Mountaineers in the past.

“We’ve got some guys [recruits] from across the country that maybe we didn’t have access to before,” Sabins said. “We’ve got to sign those guys. We’ve got to lock those dudes up.”

Sabins joked that as the program continues checking off milestones, there aren’t many firsts left to sell on the recruiting trail.

“I was always selling the hell out of this place to recruit saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to do things that have never been done in program history before,'” Sabins said. “I’m starting to run out of shit to say, really. But pretty soon, you’ve got to go win a national title, right?”

Sabins wrapped up the interview by breaking down the College World Series championship matchup between North Carolina and Oklahoma. He called both teams “nasty,” pointed to North Carolina’s pitching as an advantage and said the late-evening shadows in Omaha could also play a factor if the Tar Heels start left-hander Jackson Rose.

"We've been the best kept secret in College Baseball..



Only us and North Carolina have been to three consecutive Super Regionals..



We firmly believe that we can win a National Championship here" ~ @stevesabins #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/EJ2jPI2dbB — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 22, 2026



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