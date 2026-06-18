Steve Sabins isn't just building a program; he’s teaching life lessons 

West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins does not just focus on wins and losses. Rather, he cares most about building his players into men. From creating a “fraternity” like environment, Sabins has built his program into something more than just a baseball team.

The results between the lines are what Mountaineer fans will remember this team for. Sabins is proud of his group for what they’ve accomplished, but finds more joy in the character development of his players.

“You’re proud of them because there are all these times throughout a season that display character,” Sabins said. “You see characters displayed on the national stage in the biggest moments. You’re just proud because you feel like you had some small piece of preparation for what’s ahead.”

Lessons For Everyday Life

Selfishly, he enjoys the progress returning players have made this season. But Sabins loves creating an impact on his players that they can bring into every walk of life, not just the field.

“Whether that’s more ball games at West Virginia, a pro career, becoming a banker, accountant, down, or down the road, a husband and father. You feel like you have some sort of small impact on them,” he said.

Sabins preaches the importance of believing and pushing yourself to be the best you can be at whatever you choose.

“When stuff gets hard, and things don’t go your way. You continue to fight, and you show up, and you believe that you can be the best, you can be the best at whatever you choose to do,” Sabins tells his players.

What Brings Him To The Ballpark

Many things go on behind the scenes that will not reach public light. Sabins and his staff work with the players every day, ensuring they are in the right spot physically and mentally. One of Sabin’s most fulfilling duties is helping players overcome these roadblocks.

“When you see kids overcome these mental barriers, that’s probably what you’re most proud of. Everybody on that team, you can basically look them in the eyes and be like, that dude’s going to be all right. The more guys that we can have in our program, the more I feel like I’m fulfilling my mission. It’s something that makes you excited to get to work and go to work every day.”

Not Meant For Everyone

Finding these players is not easy, and the ones who demonstrate a strong mentality usually stick around. So for the players who went through this process, even when times were tough, achieving goals was so much sweeter

“It’s a difficult process, and it’s not meant for everybody. The people who come to our program that don’t really get on board, don’t last, and don’t have success, it’s the truth,” he said. “So these kids have endured a lot and basically bought into the fact that life can be hard, work is required and sticking together is important. Anything worth accomplishing is really a lot sweeter with a group.”

Family

Now that 2026 is over, Sabins will be saying goodbye to players who won’t return to play. He views these goodbyes as a more ‘see you later.’ He takes pride in creating an environment where past Mountaineers want to come back to. Sabins believes this creates a more family feel, than just a baseball program.

“Over my 11 years, I have collected this like a big group of guys that hang together, they show up in the off-season together. Some are still playing, a bunch of them were in Omaha this week and shooting me texts. You start to kind of create this fraternity of hard-nosed people that want to accomplish great things together and be part of something bigger than themselves. So that’s what I’m into, and I think that’s what our program is all about,” Sabins said.



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