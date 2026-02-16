Steve Sabins press conference summary: 2-16

West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins addressed the media Monday in a press conference and here is a summary of what was said.

–Sabins said they just got back and they were able to get back home around midnight. Today is a little more of the rest and recovery type of day with guys working optionally in the cages and getting their feet back under them. They will play a scrimmage tomorrow with the guys that didn’t pitch to keep them fresh and are getting ready for Liberty.

–It was great to see the three Division II pitchers out there competing at this level. Chansen Cole wasn’t as sharp as he’s been in the past but got his feet wet. Dawson Montesa had the best start out of anybody and was really competitive and found his curveball. Ian Korn really stabilised and pitched four good innings and they’re going to continue to grow.

–They were at the baseball field for about 12 hours Saturday and that’s just different on the body. All of that is a learning curve on how guys take care of themselves but they got out of the first weekend without any serious issues.

–The reality of playing these games is you have to be thrown in the fire and see how players respond. Gavin Kelly stole third on his own and it was a risky play because he was already in scoring position. You can’t win games if you’re trying to not lose games so he made a play that led to the eventual winning run. He wouldn’t have it any other day than being a tight game and it’s good for the growth of the team long term.

–Chase Meyer had gotten hot and has one of the best out pitches in the country in his curve ball so he felt that Meyer’s breaking ball in an 0-2 count would be able to get the out so they brought him into the game.

–Sabins has been impressed with many individuals on the team and what they have accomplished. Whether he or publications are high on the team, none of that matters because it comes down to the team and how they respond. They have the pieces to be great but they’re nowhere close right now. He wants his teams to concentrate on the process and make sure they get better. West Virginia baseball is watched and listened to and none of that really matters because they have to put themselves in the situations to be successful.

–Tyrus Hall had the highest exit velocity of anybody on the team. A Canadian kid and a junior college transfer which takes some time to adjust and for him to have success is a little bit unusual. He has pop to drive the ball out of the yard and that is uncomfortable for some teams going against him at the bottom of the order.

–Leading up to the season you’re playing scrimmages and you choose your best other starting options and you don’t know who’s going to win those competitions. They’ve built up some of the length guys. Korn, Bryson Thacker and Reese Bassinger have all been built up. You always plan and then it gets ripped up and you adjust from that. He wanted to get four innings a piece from his starters. They threw 13 pitchers this weekend. Every pitcher provides some things and you want to get outs but there’s long term development consideration and many other factors.

–Sabins said he doesn’t know if they’ve had a true closer here ever. There’s guys that have ended games but it wasn’t wait for this we have a three run lead or less and we’re calling for this guy. You need to ensure the best pitchers throw the most innings. A closer at this level is a luxury item that some have and some don’t. You want the best stuff that has the ability to get swing and miss stuff in big moments. Chase Meyer hasn’t been in a closer role ever but in reality he has been a get out of jail free card and he comes in when their backs are against the wall. He has been able to perform at such a high level in those leverage spots and they think he has been able to perform in those because he loves the moment. They’ve had some long closers where you put them in the fifth and let them run the game or the sixth. You want a stable of horses that want the ball and the coach isn’t going to com get me unless I fail. Their job is to get outs.

–Dave Perez was a two-way guy. They knew they wanted to use him as a pitcher but as a freshman that hadn’t played a ton of baseball and for him to have an impact pitching was where it was at. They felt they needed to go all in with the pitching thing. He has been bought in from the very first thing and is already reaping the benefits coming in a three-run game on opening weekend.

