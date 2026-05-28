Steve Sabins press conference summary: 5-28

West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins addressed the media ahead of the opening game of the Morgantown Regional in the NCAA Tournament against Binghamton and here is a summary of what was said.

–Sabins said he is thrilled to bring high level post-season baseball to Morgantown. This is a special thing and it’s special for this state and this community. They have a lot of veteran, experienced leadership and young kids that have made an impact. The team has bought into doing something bigger than themselves. Sabins is excited for the fans. Part of building a program is winning and drumming up the excitement but this program has not reached the ceiling there are better days ahead for WVU baseball. The kids have seen this before so they understand post-season baseball.

–Sabins said they are sitting in this press room because Chansen Cole started game two of the Big 12 Tournament.

–Sabins said that no step is harder than the other when building a program it’s daily consistent work. He has been here for 11 years and early on when you’re just scratching and clawing to be in the top half of the league it was always just to get there to the tournament. The longer that you play the better the competition gets so the margins get so small. You start focusing on different things. You start getting more detailed in the preparation and recruiting so it’s not more difficult but more concentrated. Everybody on this staff and this team it’s hard, but embracing that philosophy that it’s going to be hard.

–Sabins said the players are held accountable but it’s their job to build those structures. They’re going to decide how they prepare and the energy they bring on the field. The coaches talk a lot about ownership and the good teams the coaches are in support roles at the end of the season. It’s letting go of control and most coaches are control freaks so it’s building trust between players and coaches.

–Sabins said that you want to respect every opponent you play and make sure you’re putting your team in position to win every game you play when it comes to starting pitching. Max Yehl will pitch the second game. And leading into this post season run they wanted to give him some extra rest. To say that Chansen Cole isn’t an ace wouldn’t be fair. Both of those guys have been tremendous so you want to make sure you’re not making some egregious matchup error when deciding who will start. You line up for what you think will give you the best chance to win the regional.

–Sabins said his program is in a better position from a coaching standpoint and a player standpoint than in 2019. When they hosted in 2019 it felt like they accomplished something and that’s human nature because it makes you feel comfortable. So you’re fighting that comfort. They haven’t accomplished anything yet and they’re trying to do things that they haven’t done in program history. You have a lot of people that have been in these environments and have seen that. 2019 was a mob scene and it felt bigger but also he was 32-years old and he feels differently as it progresses. It’s the natural progression.

–Sabins said they signed Cole as a starting pitcher. But to say that he would be a game one starter in a regional would be a little aggressive because there was no data on him. He has exceeded expectations greatly because he was young with lower velocity. To hit on all these different areas and do what he has done is nothing short of a testament to who he is and what he’s been able to accomplish.

–Sabins was a volunteer assistant at Oklahoma State when Binghamton was in a regional there but it was a long time ago so you might want to check that. Baseball is so beautiful because the Binghamton head coach has built a program and put a lot of work in and gets to play at the highest level is really cool.

–Sabins said that the trust required to put your life’s work and everything you do into this and here comes a freshman in Cole that comes in here and works hard and competes. The loyalty and trust is very high.

–Sabins played both Wake Forest and Kentucky in the fall and at that point you’re hyper focused on your team. It’s important to get a different uniform to see how the players fair. The evaluation didn’t really happen for Kentucky and Wake but the familiarity of getting to play them.

–Sabins said the bullpen and pitching is why they’re in the spot they are in. Pitching is a fickle thing but they have a lot of guys that want the ball until he comes and takes it out of their hands. Pitching is the most important thing and at times kids can categorize themselves instead of just looking at themselves as pitchers to get outs. They have a bunch of guys that are like that.

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