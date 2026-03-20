Steve Sabins press conference summary: BYU

West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins addressed the media following the first game of a three-game series with BYU and WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

–Sabins said it’s always nice to start a series off with a win opening up conference play at home. Dawson Montesa was the best he has ever been. It was a huge turn the page moment for him because his last outing against Baylor the free pass got him in trouble. It shows how competitive BYU is even with that performance it’s a save situation there in the ninth. The second inning offensively was the best inning that West Virginia has pieced together offensively this season and the sixth was good as well.

–Sabins said it was one gritty at bat after another in the second inning. Tyrus Hall had a long pitch at bat and that was key. It was a relentless and all of the sudden it was 4-0 West Virginia.

–Sabins said how the ball was coming out for Montesa but this was the best offense that West Virginia has faced with the most thump. The fact he was able to give up a couple homers and continued to attack. BYU is going to hit some home runs but what you don’t want to do is let them hit three run homers because you walked or hit a guy. It was a growth moment after the Baylor start and Sabins got onto him a little bit because he needed to flip the gear from a confidence standpoint. Montesa didn’t accidentally become the Friday night starter he did it because of his talent.

–Sabins doesn’t remember the last freshman that’s had a role like David Perez has had. This is one of those rip the band aid off, we’ll win with you and lose with you and the trust is immense. The buy in from him has been tremendous. He really trusts the staff and because of his daily work it’s difficult to do both hit and pitch so they identified the talent was elite on the pitching side and if they had a plan he could be useable as a freshman and he’s certainly exceeded that.

–Sabins didn’t give the outfielders any love in the team meeting because he works with them so he did it on purpose. But they were incredible. If you don’t have that mentality you will pull up short of the wall. If you don’t have that mentality you will never make those plays and they are willing to put their head through the wall for the team and that’s what you want.

–Sabins said that Montesa is so athletic so it’s going to be coming out pretty good every time but it’s mentality, rhythm and confidence are the most important for him.

–Perez and Montesa are elite defenders and Chansen Cole is good. Dawson and Perez are fast and they can throw from different arm angles. Perez can shut down a lot of other factors other than throwing strikes.

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