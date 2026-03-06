Steve Sabins press conference summary: Columbia

West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins addressed the media following his team dropping the opening game of the weekend series to Columbia 7-4 and WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

–First Friday night game we lost, Dawson Montesa wasn’t as sharp and got really hit. He hasn’t been hit really hard in a long time. West Virginia had opportunities but ran themselves out of innings a couple times. Guys pressed at times.

–Columbia’s pitcher Alex Sotiropoulos was good. He did a nice job and he’s their ace and their guy.

–Montesa’s fastball had cut on it and the velocity was good but it cut on him which affected his curve ball, splitter and cutter. He didn’t really have feel. He usually has so much feel he knows where the ball is going but didn’t really have that type of feel today.

–Gavin Kelly was on the barrel all day and he felt like it was an inch away from a home run in every at bat. Kelly and Matt Ineich have been fire starters for the offense but that didn’t happen today.

–It was Sabins’ decision to try to steal home in the first. They took a risk early.

–Montesa ended up getting to 80 pitches and four innings which was good because he didn’t really have it today. It was the right opportunity to get Ian Korn the ball and he kept them in the game. They had opportunities in the seventh, eighth and ninth. It was the crispest outing for Korn and he took a big step forward today. He had confidence and being able to go back out there. He was able to get some quicker outs and has found a slider.

–Armani Guzman is struggling but has had some good batting practices and he’s such a winner and a leader that it’s only a matter of time before he gets it going. He has the ability to take over a game and his time is coming. He is working his butt off and will be back.

–Columbia is a good team they won the Ivy league last year and have a lot of returning players. If they string together timely hitting when Alex Sotiropoulos is pitching they’re hard to beat.

–It’s riskier to run when you’re trailing and the biggest mistake of the game was getting thrown out on the trailer and then getting picked off at second because you can’t afford an out. Base running was the worst part of the game today.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

