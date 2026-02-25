Steve Sabins press conference summary: Ohio

West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins addressed the media following his team’s 19-6 home opening win over Ohio and WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

–Sabins said it’s always great to open up at home and the field crew did a great job of getting the field cleared and it’s always great to get a win.

–Sabins said you want to have a good day of baseball so having the ability to prepare is important so that makes the indoor facility huge. The football facilities crew lent them a broom and a tractor and they got it in great shape and the field looked as good as ever.

–David Hagen was good and he is right back to where he left off freshman year developmentally. He is intelligent, hard-working and consistent with all the right makings of a starting pitcher so they want to get him some more experience.They had a plan to get eight arms in the game today but you have to be able to win the game first and foremost. Still, if you want to be your best you have to get guys experience. If you can separate in some of this midweek games it allows you to get ahead of the developmental curve.

–Armani Guzman has never taken a ground ball at first until today. But it’s come down to today they wanted to get nine specific players in the game offensively and start Gavin Kelly behind the dish. They had to make a decision to put Guzman at first or Paul Schoenfeld. He asked the two players and they said Guzman was the best at first. Today, they had the fastest first baseman in the nation and he used Ben Lumsden’s glove. This was strictly a how do they have their best team and trying to figure out what to do with Kelly catching. Schoenfeld has been very good in the outfield. Matthew Graveline is more used to playing left field so they thought this was a possibility it could happen more and ripped the band aid off today playing Guzman at first.

–Bryson Thacker is a strike thrower and he leads the team in appearances. Last year he had four innings total and they just feel they hit the jackpot with him because he loves the moment. He is just so interested in having the ball and pitching and gives you the best every time regardless of the scoreboard. Thacker is extremely confident in his abilities.

–This lineup had five right-handed hitters and four left-handed hitters so you could go left, right all the way until the back end of the lineup by hitting Matt Ineich at leadoff so it didn’t allow for coaches to make bullpen moves that are advantageous to the lineup instead of just one hitter.

–As the games have gotten more competitive and the game more specific it’s hard to be good at hitting on both sides of the plate. Very rarely is there the same type of hitter on both sides of the plate so it’s hard is the biggest reason you don’t see as many switch hitters now.

