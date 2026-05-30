Steve Sabins press conference summary: post Binghamton

West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins addressed the media following the first round NCAA 10-1 win over Binghamton in the Morgantown Regional and WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

–1-0 That’s how you want to start things out. Chansen Cole did what he does. Fired up for David Hagen it’s about getting better and that’s what he has done. For him to be able to come in that game and save some of the bullpen was critical. That was a huge win for the Mountaineers. Offensively, we were able to get going. He was proud of the at bats and proud of Ben Lumsden for being in there and getting on base four times and hitting a three run homer. They played clean baseball and had quality at bats. Good players in those moments tend to elevate their game and he thinks you saw that across the board.

–Armani Guzman had real joy on his face at third base when Ben Lumsden hit the home run and it says what he wants about this team because they’re close and roommates.

–It’s kids choice to step in and succeed in the moments. To be in this program you can either cash out and be miserable or you can recognize you have to work while you wait and your time is coming back around and you have to prepare for it. All the work that goes into it, you don’t accidentally hit a three run home run in a regional or get on base four times it’s all the work you put in to play high level baseball. The people that don’t do that get exposed and the people that get exposed you see it. They know how hard Lumsden has worked throughout this week. It’s a testament to the coaching staff and the deep relationships they have with the players.

–Sabins said Brock Wills and Lumsden have both had their time. He tries to give guys a little bit of a run way because baseball is a rhythm sport. Wills came up with a huge hit against TCU at home and every game down the stretch was critically important. It took every one of those games to be sitting here and all the kids have had big moments in big spots and today he felt it was Lumsden’s turn today. It is gut but it’s also coaching and watching and being in the moments. Wills moment will come again, too.

–Matthew Graveline’s batting practice was good and his first at bat he hit the ball into the air for like ten seconds. He felt he was a hair away from hitting a 500 foot homer. When he hit that ball to center that wasn’t clipped, you have to be in such a good position to drive a ball to centerfield so it was hammered. That was a turning point, the big swing of the game. That was as big of a home run as they’ve had this season. They’ve had several of those this season but that was certainly one.

–As they were preparing the scouting reports, Kentucky and Wake were going at it so you are focused on trying to win the game because you don’t know who you’re even going to play. Kentucky is an ultra aggressive, base-stealing, look for the extra base kind of team. A similar style to West Virginia but maybe even more aggressive on the base paths.

–Seeing the passion from the fan base. They talk about their purpose all fall and you have to be rooted in something. They talk about goals to electrify the state and bring energy and excitement for others and that’s what they did today. The more regionals you go to and super regionals the more calm you get about what’s going on and you don’t let the fan base affect decision making. It was special.

–How can you now think that Hagen can become another bullpen arm? It’s never been a stuff thing it’s been a slow maturity process. You try to pick somebody up. It’s not talent if you’re on the team you have the talent but can you compete in those biggest moments. It was a 10-1 ball game but let’s go try that in a 4-3 ball game.

–Sabins said one of the reasons they started Cole today was a high ground ball rate, a strike thrower. Maxx Yehl there was some matchup things they liked against Kentucky and Wake. They focused on their team. Being left-handed helps against a base stealing team.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

