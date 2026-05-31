Steve Sabins press conference summary: post Kentucky

West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins addressed the media following the 11-9 loss to Kentucky in the Morgantown Regional and WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

–Sabins said hard fought game but it wasn’t how you want to start a ball game. Their ace didn’t have a good outing but bouncing back from down 6-0 shows that resiliency. This team has a lot of grit. But they didn’t play their best game and now they have to go win three now. He has been excited about how the offense has shown up and had guys in big moments answer the call. Not excited about the results but have to get ready to play tomorrow.

–Maxx Yehl left the game with an injury but they don’t know what that is yet and you’re trying to make decisions in the heat of the game. Ian Korn came in and stabilized the game. As a bullpen arm you’re not expecting that but so for Korn to be able to step into that role and stabalize the game was pretty impressive.

–Kentucky played great but when you do have that many free passes those singles and doubles turn into runs. How this team has played if they score more than nine, they usually have success.

–If you don’t win the game you’re playing you don’t get to play another one. The worst case scenario is thinking you have somebody in the bullpen that can help you win and your season is over. The message is if you haven’t had the ball a ton or dying to pitch more then your time is coming so we’ll get to see these guys. Guys that haven’t been out there will have moments. When the opportunities roll around, you can see what they can do with it.

–Zahmir Barjam has legitimate power and good bat to ball skill so in those moments trusting in the roles they’ve been and you kind of envision a two run homer or a double off the wall.

–Sabins said he doesn’t know who will pitch tomorrow they have to get together.

–Armani Guzman is a great hitter, great base stealer and he’s always hunting. He’s always thinking three or four pitches ahead how he is going to take advantage of opportunities.

–Sabins said that’s why you play these games and there’s a human factor in all of this. Sabins approaches this as problem solving and putting kids in position to be successful and then try to turn the page. Sabins is obsessed with winning and performing well but in the moment no. His team’s strengths weren’t on display but they did some cool stuff they haven’t done and hopefully they can turn the page tomorrow.

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