Steve Sabins press conference summary: post Wake Forest

West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins addressed the media following the 10-5 win over Wake Forest in the Morgantown Regional and WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

–Sabins said that Dawson Montesa put the team on his back and had his biggest outing of the season. That’s what postseason baseball is all about. Gave up a big home run, tied ball game but kept coming at them and the offense was tremendous. Excited for the team and excited for the bounceback after last night after you get that sick feeling in your stomach. To see Dawson do what he did and turn it back around was pretty special.

–Sabins said it might be the first curtain call of all-time for West Virginia baseball with Montesa.

–That game keeps us alive so even if he throws three innings and we come back and win they’re in a tough spot. It’s more than winning that game it’s preserving what’s left of a thin bullpen to begin with. As big as any he’s been part of in terms of Montesa’s performance. He is emotional when he says he didn’t have the best season but he’s been pretty good. He has some of the highest ends stuff and athleticism and it’s all about piecing that together and the performances together. He is fired up for him.

–Sabins said they’re familiar with Kentucky and his team knows how good they are and how good they can play. They have been able to test themselves and bounce back and as soon as somebody counts them out there has been a Sunday win, a win of a series, etc. As soon as somebody counts his team out they have answered so they don’t care. They are better at flushing it than he is and they are excited about getting the chance to get to Monday. Because things can get weird.

–The staff has always had faith in Montesa but Ian Korn had pitched so well. It wasn’t necessarily a losing of a job but more of a set up but they always knew his ceiling was as high as anybody on the team. It’s about about roles. It isn’t calculated, he believed that Montesa could do that.

–Maxx Yehl is feeling pretty good he threw at the back end of this game and his shoulder tightened up on him yesterday. He wouldn’t be shocked if they can get this thing to Monday that he could potentially be in a game.

–Sabins said he remembers Chansen Cole having a really good outing in that fall scrimmage against Wake Forest and Montesa as well. When he faced Wake Forest that was a big deal so for him to have that confidence and see his stuff played it led to some confidence today.

–Sabins said going into the game against Kentucky they had a good idea who they were. Yesterday’s game was sloppy so it came down to who made less errors and who capitalized. To win this next game it’s going to have to be really gritty. From a physical standpoint, guys have to grit it out and if you’re able to win this you’re able to prepare and be in a great headspace going into tomorrow and you can flip the script winning this game today.

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