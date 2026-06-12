Steve Sabins wins NCBWA National Coach of the Year

West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins was named the NCBWA National Coach of the Year on Friday.

In just his second season at the helm of the Mountaineers, Sabins has brought WVU to new heights. In 2026, he beat the program wins record set in his inaugural season, currently sitting at 45 victories. He brought West Virginia the first Morgantown Regional since 2019, and the first hosted Super Regional in program history. Now sitting in Omaha, Sabins led the charge to the Mountaineers’ first College World Series berth in program history.

“Just incredibly humbled to be here, really, really thankful for the opportunity,” Sabins said. “So many deserving people, the ball has to kind of fall your way, and it certainly did in this scenario for this award. I’m just thankful to be on the ballot, thankful for this group of people for voting, and believing that our program could have a coach and representation like this, it’s obviously a team award.”

West Virginia’s Director of Athletics, Wren Baker, presented Sabins with the award.

“Coach Sabins has done an unbelievable job. Two years in our program, back-to-back 4o win seasons, two record-setting seasons, two super regionals and now our first-ever trip to Omaha,” Baker said.

Sabins credited everyone around him for even getting recognition for the honor.

“You’re not awarded these kinds of things unless the team has a lot of success, the assistants are working harder than anybody in the country, your players play and believe in what you’re doing,” he said. So, so thankful for that. I believe that every good coach considers their job to be putting their team and players in situations that will lead to success. You have a lot of different pieces on a team, with various talents and abilities, and our job is essentially to put kids in situations that allow them to be successful.”

The work was not done without the administration helping him every step of the way.

“As a coach, that’s probably the administration job for me, so Wren Baker has done an incredible job. Getting to work with him the last few years has been incredible,” Sabins said. “Matt Wells, President Benson, the Board of Governors, you have so many people who are really on board at West Virginia. That’s what makes our university so unique.”

Sabins has a large group on scene in Omaha to receive the award with him.

“I’m so thankful for my wife, my kids, my mom, dad, brother, his family and my friends. You got people pouring out here to show up and support me, which is the best feeling in the world,” he said. “My wife sacrifices a ton. This is what we do. We have no hobbies, so it’s like we coach baseball and try to make an impact on kids and work. We feel like we’re the most blessed people in the world. So just going to thank everybody for having me up here.”



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