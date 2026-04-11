Texas Tech evens series with 4-1 win over West Virginia

No. 17 West Virginia fell to Texas Tech 4-1 Saturday afternoon at Rip Griffin Park as the Red Raiders evened the three-game series.

The Mountaineers drop to 23-8 overall record and have 9-5 mark in Big 12 play, while Texas Tech improved to 20-14 overall and 6-8 in conference action.

Left-hander Maxx Yehl got the start for West Virginia and delivered another strong performance. Yehl worked 7.1 innings, allowing three runs on 10 hits while striking out eight.

After several quiet innings early, Texas Tech finally broke through in the seventh. Coleman Ryan singled through the right side to drive in a run and give the Red Raiders a 1-0 lead.

West Virginia answered in the eighth inning when Gavin Kelly connected for a solo home run to deep left field, his fifth of the season, tying the game at 1-1.

The Red Raiders responded quickly in the bottom half of the inning. After Yehl exited, Texas Tech strung together several hits against the Mountaineer bullpen. Matt Quintanar drove in a run with a single before Jesse Rusinek added an RBI single. Tracer Lopez later brought home another run on a fielder’s choice to stretch the lead to 4-1.

Reese Bassinger came on in relief of Yehl before Ian Korn entered to finish the inning.

At the plate, Kelly led West Virginia with two hits, including the home run, while Sean Smith also collected two hits. Matt Ineich, Armani Guzman and Matthew Robaugh added the other hits for the Mountaineers, who finished with seven hits.

Texas Tech totaled 12 hits in the game, with Linkin Garcia recording three and Logan Hughes adding two.

West Virginia will look to bounce back and take the series in Sunday’s finale at Rip Griffin Park.

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