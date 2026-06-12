The mastermind behind WVU's elite pitching staff

One addition to West Virginia may have gone unnoticed to the average viewer, but certainly not to the win department. In July 2024, Chris Reilly joined the staff as the Director of Pitching and Pitching Personnel. Since his hiring, WVU has blossomed into one of the premier arm barns in the country.

Reilly described his experience before WVU.

“I coached for about 11 years at the junior college and Division I levels. I left that to move my family to Dallas, where I scouted for four years with the Oakland A’s, and then four years with the Boston Red Sox,” he said.

Elite Numbers Everywhere

But diving more into his resume, you see how impressive Reilly is.

After his playing days ended at Oklahoma State, he jumped into coaching. He was staffed with Daytona State College, helping win consecutive Mid-Florida Championships from 2005-07. He started his first major gig at Cincinnati, serving as an assistant coach from 2007-09. In 2018, the Bearcats set a program record 39 wins while their pitching staff posted the lowest ERA since 1979 at 4.37. During this time, Reilly worked as a professional scout for the Florida Marlins from 2009-12.

Reilly then went back to Daytona State, serving as the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator for seven years. In 2015, he led the Falcons’ No. 4-ranked 2.68 staff ERA in the NJCAA, amounting to the lowest in program history.

Through all this, he earned a call to the major leagues. Reilly was an area scout for the Oakland Athletics from 2016-20 and the Boston Red Sox until 2024. He earned the Dick Bogard Scout of the Year in 2018 and the George Digby Scout of the Year in 2022.

What He Brings

This resume made Steve Sabins eager to get Reilly on his staff. Now paired with Pitching Coordinator Justin Oney, Reilly explained his focus within the staff.

“With my background scouting for eight years with two organizations, I think roster construction, arsenal development, and then just program oversight from a development standpoint,” Reilly said.

Putting Arms On The Map

The duo of Reilly and Oney has transcended WVU into one of the best staffs in the country. In 2025, when the Mountaineers won 44 games, the pitching ranked fifth in the Big 12 with a 4.60 ERA. They helped put Griffin Kirn on the NCBWA Third Team All-American list and Jack Kartsonas as a Second-Team All-Big 12 selection. Both these arms went on to be selected in the 2025 MLB Draft.

This season, the pitching absolutely took off. WVU led the Big 12 and ranks No. 7 in the nation with a 3.79 ERA. Maxx Yehl was honored as a First-Team All-American, and Chansen Cole was put on the Second Team, per NCBWA. Yehl was also named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year with a 2.10 ERA, leading the league and ranking No. 6 nationally. Three pitchers were selected to the All Big 12 First Team: Yehl, Cole and Ian Korn, as they combine for a 2.67 ERA.

While it was not just Reilly’s doing, you can definitely point to him for this increased success. He gives the credit to the players for their willingness to buy into what he preaches.

“Ultimately, the guys are so responsible with their execution and their pitches,” Reilly said. “We don’t throw the hardest, but we have guys that understand who they are, how to get guys out, and how to execute their stuff at a high level.”

“Like the coachability, the competitiveness, their desire to get better. That separated this staff from every other staff I’ve ever coached,” he continued.

The Vision Worked

While Reilly and Oney control the pitching staff, he looks at the man in charge as the main pioneer of WVU’s success. After knowing Sabins as a player, Reilly knew the leader he would become.

“I’ve known Coach Sabins since probably 2010 and knew what kind of person he was back then. From a personal side, and also as a player, I always assumed there would be a day when I would coach and hire him as one of my assistants,” Reilly said. … “Now, 15 years later, doing it together, but the roles are reversed. He’s now the head coach, building something special, and I’m doing everything in my power to help him.”



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