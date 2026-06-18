The Mountaineers reflect on historic 2026 season  

No team wants to end their season with a loss, especially so close to winning it all. West Virginia had its national championship dreams shattered with a 12-7 loss to North Carolina in the College World Series Semifinals. Mountaineer players discussed their historic season and the memories along the way in a postgame press conference on June 17.

Came Up Just Short

One of the team’s leaders, sophomore Gavin Kelly, seemingly has a long future of baseball ahead of him as one of the top collegiate prospects of next year’s draft. Earlier in the season, he explained he has goals written on his mirror so he can visualize them every day. Some are individual, but another was making it to Omaha and winning a national championship.

Even though WVU came up just short of this, Kelly is proud of the season he and his teammates put together.

“The goal is to win a national title, and we’re close, so it hurts,” Kelly said. “But I’m just really proud of the group. We came back from crazy deficits, and then had some crazy games and regionals before, so just really proud of the group.”

Memory Road

With 64 games played this season, it was an exhilarating one. From nationally televised broadcasts against Arizona State, to hosting two rounds of the NCAA Tournament and obviously making it to Omaha. Through all this, Armani Guzman is grateful for all the memories 2026 gave.

“We’re just gonna really enjoy this. The whole season was really fun, and it was everything anyone could ask for, and we’re just super grateful,” Guzman said.

There are so many great moments that come to mind when looking back at the season. One of the best was Paul Schoenfeld’s go-ahead home run in the ninth inning of the regional final against Kentucky. That swing put WVU in a position to make the College World Series, creating an opportunity he will never forget.

“You’ve got to look at it and just enjoy the moment, and just say thanks,” Schoenfeld said. “There are a lot of good teams that weren’t able to play in Omaha, so you cherish these kinds of moments.”

Not Everyone Is Fourtante

As Schoenfeld said, not every team gets to Omaha, let alone even makes the NCAA Tournament. An example of this is senior Matthew Graveline, who transferred from Ohio State ahead of the season. With the Buckeyes, he never played in a regional, so making it to Omaha was an incredible way to end his collegiate career.

“When I committed, the goal was to end your season in Omaha,” Graveline said. … “I’m super proud of the group and the effort all season. I’m just super grateful for the opportunity to become a mountaineer and finish my collegiate career here.”

As a transfer player, it was easy to create a special bond with his teammates by doing something that had never been done before.

“I’m glad I could be a small piece of this. If you look around, we have guys from all around the country. It’s really special when you have a group like that to come together and make a run like this to have a long-lasting brotherhood for the rest of your life,” Graveline said.

Brotherhood

The only people who truly know what the Mountaineers went through to get to Omaha were the people inside the clubhouse. Kelly looked back on all the hours that were put in, creating a bond that will never be broken.

“These are some of my best friends for life, so just being able to share the field here with them means a lot. All the hard work that’s been put into getting here is really special, and just blessed to be a part of it,” Kelly said.

Reese Bassinger has been around college baseball for a while in three different programs. He came to West Virginia and created special bonds, helping teammates in various ways off the field.

“I’ve built so many relationships with teammates. I’ve been able to baptize teammates, which is the craziest thing that you can do,” Bassinger said. “It’s been just so awesome to be here and be a part of this.”



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