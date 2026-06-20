The season that changed WVU baseball forever

The final score shows that West Virginia lost 12-7 to North Carolina in the Semifinals of the College World Series. But in no time, that will be forgotten. What will be remembered is that the Mountaineers were one of only four programs competing for a national title.

In 2026, the West Virginia baseball program reached new heights, earning a trip to Omaha and winning a program-best 47 games. In a season in which manager Steve Sabins had to regroup after the departure of many starters. He exceeded expectations, even if it was not always pretty. Sabins and the Mountaineers have changed not only how the baseball program is viewed, but the state and the university as a whole.

The two weeks of NCAA Tournament play in the regional and Super Regional garner national attention for the Mountaineers. But most importantly, it shone a spotlight on the 31,000 residents of Morgantown and the 1.8 million people of West Virginia. They willed the Mountaineers to thrilling victories and got to belt Country Roads for everyone to hear. WVU truly became America’s team.

Expectations Based On Belief

This is not the first successful year in the 135 years of Mountaineer baseball. Rather, it was the one that finally broke through. Entering the season, WVU had been to three consecutive regionals and two straight Super Regionals. This came after a three-year drought from the NCAA Tournament, last making it by hosting in 2019.

“We didn’t do it because all of a sudden we have the most talented 40 players,” Sabins said during the season. “There’s culture, work and belief.”

That belief looked to become a motto for the Mountaineers throughout the entirety of magical 2026.

Starting Hot

To begin the season, it was clear that WVU possessed the talent to return to the postseason. After the first 10 games of the season, the Mountaineers were 8-2. They saw road series wins against Georgia Southern, Liberty and Kennesaw State, adding a dominating 19-6 home-opener win against Ohio.

Roster Change

Things were looking bright for the program, but on March 3, a bombshell dropped, shocking not just the fanbase but the entire nation. The only Mountaineer selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 selections, Chase Meyer, was removed from the roster. Outrage broke out amongst Mountaineer fans, calling into question Sabins’ ability to run this program.

The next game didn’t help anything either, as WVU lost 7-4 to Columbia that Friday. The next day, Columbia had the Mountaineers on the ropes again, sending the game into extra innings, tied at 5-5. Brodie Kresser sent everyone home happy with a walk-off grand slam. WVU rode that momentum to a 16-1 victory the next day.

Despite sitting 10-3 without a series loss, WVU dropped out of D1Baseball’s Top 25. A reason that was later deleted for the removal was that Meyer was no longer on the team. This indicated that people did not trust WVU’s roster, specifically the pitching staff, as it stood.

The Emergence Of The Staff

With a chip on its shoulder, WVU responded with a 10-3 win over its first Power Four opponent, Maryland, at home. This sent the schedule into Big 12 play, where everything seemed to change.

This is where the pitching staff emerged as one of the best in the nation. After a 7-6 loss to Baylor, WVU responded with a 13-2 victory. Chansen Cole delivered six innings with five strikeouts, allowing two earned runs. Then Maxx Yehl put the nation on notice. He posted eight innings of no-run baseball, striking out 12, a season-high 12 batters and allowing four runners. WVU went on to win 8-0.

WVU took a six-game win streak into its first nationally ranked series, traveling to No. 23 Arizona State. The Sun Devils punched the Mountaineers in the mouth to open the set, winning 14-4. A bounce-back 13-7 victory set up a rubber match on ESPN2 with the whole world to see.

In the first inning, the Big 12 Player of the Year Landon Hariston– who terrorized the Mountaineers– gave ASU a 1-0 advantage with a solo home run. The Sun Devils took the same lead into the sixth inning, where Sean Smith demonstrated WVU’s fight with a grand slam, igniting a 9-5 victory.

The Hiccups

The next weekend, No. 23 UCF came to Morgantown and handed WVU its first series loss of the season. The Mountaineers were shut out for the first time in game one, then saw nine unanswered runs to walk off the Knights thanks to a Matthew Graveline RBI single. But in game three, the offense did not show up again, with two hits in a 5-1 loss.

Two more series and midweek victories led to the worst stretch of the season. On April 21, WVU hosted the Backyard Brawl against its bitter rivals, Pittsburgh. The game will go down as the largest margin of defeat against the Panthers, getting embarrassed 23-1.

In hopes of making up for the first midweek loss of 2026, WVU went to Cincinnati. After a 13-inning contest that took two days to finish due to rain, WVU posted four runs in the 13th for the win. Cole acutely came out of the bullpen to shut the door in game one, then started game two in a 5-2 loss. In the rubber match, WVU looked to have the series secured, but Cincinnati stormed back with five runs in the eighth for a 7-5 win.

Mountaineer May

This should be viewed as the turning point of the season. If West Virginia wanted a chance of hosting a regional tournament, it had no room for mistakes.

The bounceback started with a dominant sweep over Kansas State, outscoring it 29-7. Two days later, WVU completed its midweek slate with a 7-2 win over Marshall, ending with a 7-1 record in those contests. In that game, Gavin Kelly started his power surge, crushing two home runs, and later ended the season with 19.

Riding a four-game win streak, the Mountaineers traveled to Lawrence, taking on No. 7 Kansas. WVU put up three statement wins for the sweep with scores of 4-1, 5-2, and 13-2. In game one, Yehl posted a complete game gem, nine strikeouts and one earned. Ian Korn was introduced to the national stage with four scoreless frames out of the bullpen, earning the win in game two. In the final game, it was a hit party with 13 knocks, including a six-run sixth inning.

WVU lost its first game of May to TCU 4-0 in game two, but still took the series win.

With that, WVU saw a program-best 21 Big 12 victories, but couldn’t repeat as conference champions. Kansas took its first league crown, winning 23 games, placing the Mountaineers as the No. 2 seed for the conference tournament.

Big 12 Tournament

The first game of the conference tournament saw another stellar outing from Yehl and Korn. Yehl tossed 6.1 innings of two-run ball, and Korn finished it with a 2.2 frame save. This gave WVU a matchup with Arizona State, where three runs each in the sixth and eighth innings gave it a 7-3 win.

In the tournament championship, the two top teams got to meet again with a matchup against Kansas. The Jayhawks got their revenge with a dominant 9-0 win, putting a Morgatown Regional in the air.

Hosting Memories

West Virginia was announced as the No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament, allowing a host. To begin the pool, WVU handed Binghamton handily, 10-1, debuting one of the most electric atmospheres in the sport. But that excitement quickly turned to despair after the Mountaineers suffered an 11-9 loss to Kentucky, putting their season on the line. What happened next was the most defining part of the season.

A quick response against Wake Forest in a 10-5 win gave WVU a rematch with Kentucky, needing to win two games. In an absolute battle later that same night, Kentucky led 9-6 with WVU down to its last three outs. In a wild inning with walked-in runs, balks and a massive home run by Paul Schoenfeld, the Mountaineers prevailed, 11-9.

The next night allowed WVU to host its first Super Regional in program history. It looked to be smooth sailing for the Mountaineers, gaining a 4-0 lead through seven innings, but two home runs from the Wildcats tied the game at four. WVU could not answer, sending the game to extras. In a hole, Dawson Montesa entered out of the bullpen, fresh off 122 pitches in 7.1 innings against Wake Forest the day prior. He got out of the inning, allowing Armani Guzman to record yet another postseason walk-off hit.

With the Super Regional clinched, Mountaineer fans belted out one of the loudest, most emotional and proudest Country Roads that WVU Athletics has ever seen.

National Notice

This weekend saw the creation of ‘Randy’s Ridge,’ where thousands of fans poured onto the hill overlooking the first baseline. With the most packed event in Kendrick Family Ballparks history, the Mountaineers overpowered Cal Poly, winning both games at home 12-2 and 17-1.

The two-game stretch relieved decades of frustration for a team that failed to get to the next level. The celebration of players, coaches, and the fans was memorable, but for obvious reasons, West Virginia was going to Omaha.

In the first game in the ‘Elite Eight’, WVU defeated Troy thanks to a two RBI single from Tyrus Hall in the eighth inning, giving a 7-5 lead. The Mountaineers’ next game was a heartbreaking 5-2 loss to North Carolina, defined by two miscues in the seventh inning. Two days later, WVU bounced back and crushed Troy, 12-0.

This set up another meeting with North Carolina in the Semifinals, more commonly known as the ‘Final Four.’ It just wasn’t WVU’s day as the Mountaineers jumped out to an early lead, eventually winning 12-7 even after a valiant comeback effort.

Setting Expectations

The accomplishments the 2026 Mountaineers saw should not be measured by wins and losses. The trajectory of the program has been changed. Every future team will be measured against this one. Every future elite pitcher will be compared to the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, Yehl’s season. The top 10 defense in the nation will be an exception. Kelly and Guzman will be brought up when players are in reach of the single-season stolen base and home run records.

They won the most games, hosted postseason baseball, packed Kendrick Family Ballpark and set program records. But what they did best was proving that West Virginia belongs on the national stage.



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