The support that advanced WVU to first CWS

West Virginia manager Steve Sabins addressed the media ahead of the Mountaineers’ first College World Series appearance. He discussed the excitement of being in Omaha and how WVU has excelled in the new era of college athletics.

Support From The State

The season officially started in February. 13, but the Mountaineers have been working since early August as a team. The work they put in allowed them to play seven postseason games in front of the home crowd at Kendrick Family Ballpark. You could sense the state’s support for WVU during this period.

Sabins was proud of his group for their effort to have an opportunity to play for something that goes beyond the diamond.

“Super excited for this group of kids, they’ve worked so hard and sacrificed so much to be here,” Sabins said. “It’s really important for the state, the university and our community. To be able to do something as a unified group and represent our state was really important to us.”

The support definitely willed the Mountaineers to Omaha, and Sabins believes that same love will be shown 983 miles from Morgantown.

“There’s zero doubt that Mountaineer Nation will be full force here in Omaha,” he said. “I think damn near every politician, representative from the athletic department, fan, supporter and alumni will be here. That’s one of the most special things about West Virginia. There’s a deep passion for the university.”

Focused On Now

With all that, there is no secret how big these upcoming games are. Getting to the program’s first College World Series is an accomplishment in itself. But there is still more baseball to be played. Sabins is ensuring he is doing everything possible to put his team in the best spot to succeed.

“Ready to compete, trying to keep you guys focused on what’s important. And that’s just preparation for these upcoming games,” Sabins said.

Adopting To The Change

The state of WVU’s baseball program has changed dramatically in recent years, but so has college baseball as a whole.

“It would probably surprise a lot of folks of the amount of effort, work, attention to detail and financial resources that have been poured into our program. I’ve been here for 11 years, and the game has really changed,” he said.

West Virginia has handled the change tremendously well. With four consecutive regional appearances, they are also one of only two programs to make three straight super regionals, matching North Carolina. With college athletics implementing NIL and the revenue-sharing model, Sabins discussed how WVU adopted it.

“A head coach 15 years ago was also not the general manager, and those things have changed a lot,” Sabins said. You’re starting to see new positions in college baseball with roles, responsibilities, and I think we’ve embraced that full speed ahead.”

From the players to the support staff, Sabins appreciates every dedicated member of the Mountaineers.

“I’m just so excited that the work and the commitment level have basically directly been associated with us playing at a higher level each year. So thankful for that,” he said.



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