The West Virginia basketball roster with age-based eligibility

With the changes to an age-based model here is a look at what the West Virginia basketball roster should look like from an eligibility perspective heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

The policy would allow for either upon initial enrollment in college or start of academic year after the athlete’s 19th birthday five seasons of competition.

One year remaining

Player Position Status Javan Buchanan Forward Will require a waiver to play in 2026-27.

Two years remaining

Player Position Finley Bizjack Guard Seydou Traore Forward

Three years remaining

Player Position Joson Sanon Wing Martin Somerville Guard

Four years remaining

Five years remaining

The biggest changes would be providing an additional year for players. Now, Bizjack and Traore would have two left instead of one while Sanon and Sumerville would have three instead of two. The same can be said for Sylla and Jenkins going from three to four. Finally, the freshman class would have five.



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