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The West Virginia basketball roster with age-based eligibility

Keenan Cummings
Keenan Cummings@rivalskeenan
6h0members liked this
Martin Somerville
West Virginia transfer guard Martin Somerville.

With the changes to an age-based model here is a look at what the West Virginia basketball roster should look like from an eligibility perspective heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

The policy would allow for either upon initial enrollment in college or start of academic year after the athlete’s 19th birthday five seasons of competition.

One year remaining

PlayerPositionStatus
Javan BuchananForwardWill require a waiver to play in 2026-27.

Two years remaining

PlayerPosition
Finley BizjackGuard
Seydou TraoreForward

Three years remaining

PlayerPosition
Joson SanonWing
Martin SomervilleGuard

Four years remaining

PlayerPosition
Mouhamed SyllaCenter
Amir JenkinsGuard
Evans BarningForward
MJ FeenaneGuard

Five years remaining

PlayerPosition
Miles SadlerGuard
Aliou DioumForward/Center
Amadou SeiniCenter
Keonte GreybearGuard
Max OlejaszGuard

The biggest changes would be providing an additional year for players. Now, Bizjack and Traore would have two left instead of one while Sanon and Sumerville would have three instead of two. The same can be said for Sylla and Jenkins going from three to four. Finally, the freshman class would have five.


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GoMart Retro 2026


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