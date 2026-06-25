WV Sports
The West Virginia basketball roster with age-based eligibility
With the changes to an age-based model here is a look at what the West Virginia basketball roster should look like from an eligibility perspective heading into the 2026-27 campaign.
The policy would allow for either upon initial enrollment in college or start of academic year after the athlete’s 19th birthday five seasons of competition.
One year remaining
|Player
|Position
|Status
|Javan Buchanan
|Forward
|Will require a waiver to play in 2026-27.
Two years remaining
|Player
|Position
|Finley Bizjack
|Guard
|Seydou Traore
|Forward
Three years remaining
|Player
|Position
|Joson Sanon
|Wing
|Martin Somerville
|Guard
Four years remaining
|Player
|Position
|Mouhamed Sylla
|Center
|Amir Jenkins
|Guard
|Evans Barning
|Forward
|MJ Feenane
|Guard
Five years remaining
|Player
|Position
|Miles Sadler
|Guard
|Aliou Dioum
|Forward/Center
|Amadou Seini
|Center
|Keonte Greybear
|Guard
|Max Olejasz
|Guard
The biggest changes would be providing an additional year for players. Now, Bizjack and Traore would have two left instead of one while Sanon and Sumerville would have three instead of two. The same can be said for Sylla and Jenkins going from three to four. Finally, the freshman class would have five.
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