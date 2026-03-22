WVSports.com continues our series looking back at the past by examining the top West Virginia basketball transfers of the Rivals recruiting era.

This era stretches from 2002 until now and we focus on those prospects that made the biggest impact after leaving another school for Morgantown.

This list only includes players that transferred from a division one school not junior college players or walk-on prospects.

D’Or Fischer, C

Years in the program: 2004-05

Stats: 65 games, 9.2 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, 190 blocks

Fischer spent two seasons at Northwestern State, where he had two productive seasons, including a sophomore year where he accounted for just short of a double-double per contest and 133 blocks or 4.43 per game, ranking him second nationally. He sat out a season due to transfer rules and then put together his best season, leading the Mountaineers in scoring and rebounding at 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. His 124 blocked shots also broke a previous school record. Would follow up that with another solid season serving as a key cog in the middle for the Mountaineers, who advanced deep into the NCAA Tournament.

Mike Gansey, G

Years in the program: 2005-06

Stats: 68 games, 14.4 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game

Gansey was runner-up for Mr. Basketball in his native Ohio before electing to play at St. Bonaventure. There, he was named to the all-Atlantic 10 rookie team and followed that up with an impressive sophomore campaign, averaging 13.9 points and 5.0 rebounds. Still he decided to transfer to Morgantown and, after sitting out a season, averaged 12.0 points per game and scored the most on the entire team. He took his game even further during his senior year, averaging just short of 17 points per game and being named a first-team all-Big East performer. He was one of the central figures of the renaissance under John Beilein and will forever be remembered for his efforts against Wake Forest in the NCAA Tournament. Was named to the West Virginia Hall of Fame.

Juwan Staten, PG

Years in the program: 2013-15

Stats: 94 games, 13.4 points per game, 4.6 assists per game, 3.8 rebounds per game

Staten came to West Virginia after a successful freshman season at Dayton, where he led the Flyers in assists. After sitting out a year, Staten had an up-and-down first season before really settling into his role and becoming an impressive guard for the Mountaineers. Staten averaged 18.1 points and 5.8 assists per game during his junior season but dealt with some injuries that slowed him down as a senior, although he still put up very solid numbers. Staten was a key piece when it came to turning around the program after a rough two-year stretch without NCAA tournament appearances.

Gabe Oshabuohien, F

Years in the program: 2019-22

Stats: 88 games, 3.2 points per game, 1.9 assists per game, 5.3 rebounds per game

Osabuohien started his career at Arkansas and while his numbers don’t pop off the page, he was invaluable for what he did on the defensive end of the floor, passing the ball and as a consummate glue guy for the Mountaineers. Named to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team and was a key member of the Mountaineers basketball program.

Erik Stevenson, G

Years in the program: 2022-23

Stats: 34 games, 15.4 points per game, 2.5 assists per game, 3.4 rebounds per game

Stevenson spent only one year with the West Virginia basketball program but made his mark in that short year by leading the team in scoring and being an impact addition. The Washington native made Morgantown his fourth school but impressed by scoring at least 23 points five games in a row, joining a long list of greats. A skilled shooter, Stevenson saved his best year for last and made the most of his final year.

Jesse Edwards, C

Years in the program: 2023-24

Stats: 23 games, 15.0 points per game, 8.0 rebounds per game, 1.2 assists per game

Edwards was in line for a much bigger season prior to what unfolded with the roster during the off-season and the fact he broke his wrist in early December. Worked his way back and was an impressive big man when on the floor, both finishing at the rim and rebounding the basketball. He also averaged 1.7 blocks per game.

RaeQuan Battle, G

Years in the program: 2023-24

Stats: 22 games, 16.1 points per game, 0.7 assists per game, 4.0 rebounds per game

Battle was with West Virginia for only one season and it was shortened to just over 20-games as he fought for immediate eligibility that was eventually granted by a temporary restraining order. Still, Battle was productive when he was on the floor and displayed the ability to score the basketball at a high clip. While the team didn’t live up to expectations due to all the turmoil, Battle was a solid contributor.

Javon Small, PG

Years in the program: 2024-25

Stats: 32 games, 18.6 points per game, 5.6 assists per game, 4.1 rebounds per game

Small was only with the program for one season but made his presence felt in a major way. The transfer guard was one of the top players in the country and helped lead the Mountaineers to some major wins on a team that dealt with plenty of challenges. Small was the ultimate team player but displayed elite abilities in Morgantown. He was selected in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.



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