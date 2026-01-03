Transfer DL Will LeBlanc commits to West Virginia
West Virginia has landed a transfer commitment from Texas-Permian Basin defensive lineman Will LeBlanc.
LeBlanc, 6-foot-5, 290-pounds, is coming off a season where he recorded 32 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks and took a visit to Morgantown Jan. 2.
The Texas native has three years of eligibility remaining.
The news was reported first by his agency The Business of Athletes. Previously scheduled visits to North Carolina State and Wisconsin.
