Transfer linebacker Isaiah Patterson set to visit West Virginia

West Virginia is set to host UNLV linebacker Isaiah Patterson starting tomorrow.

Patterson, 6-foot-4, 235-pounds, spent one season at UCLA before transferring to UNLV in 2025. He appeared in 14 games this past season and had 46 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, and one pass breakup.

The Washington native is scheduled to visit West Virginia and UCLA. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

