Transfer Matthew Graveline delivers early impact for WVU

In the offseason, West Virginia added senior Matthew Graveline to its roster through the transfer portal with the expectation of providing power and playing multiple positions. In the opening series sweep against Georgia Southern, he displayed all his tools.

Graveline discussed where his power came from, playing multiple positions and his adjustment to a new program in a media session on Feb. 16.

Great first impression

Through the first three games, WVU has hit two home runs; Graveline owns both. In his first two years at Ohio State, Graveline hit nine home runs, four as a freshman and five as a sophomore. Last season, he ended with 10 long balls.

Adding strength

When he got to campus in Columbus for his freshman year, he was 180 pounds, and last season he entered the season at 195. Graveline is still listed at 195 on WVU’s official website, but said he is about 205 pounds.

Graveline believes the weight he added with his high-level bat speed has allowed him to reach his true power potential.

“To start my college career, I was pretty light. I would say I was like 180, which is kind of light, because I’m like 205 now,” Graveline said. “Just putting on strength and weight, like good muscle, translates to more power in the game. I feel like a strong part of my game is bat speed. Those two combined, I think, just equals a lot of power.”

Discipline in the box

Graveline isn’t just a power threat; he also controls the box in other aspects. With the Buckeyes, Graveline totaled a career .445 slugging and .371 on-base percentage, generating 98 walks. He correlated his plate discipline to catching and understanding umpires’ zones.

“100% I think, just getting to know the umpire well and knowing his zone. Every umpire is a little different. So I think that definitely helps as a catcher,” he said.

Team player

Not only did Graveline have a big opening series at the plate, but he was also a vital piece of the team’s defense. He made two starts at catcher, and one in right field, where he gunned a runner at the plate to keep the score tied at 2-2 in the sixth inning of game three.

In Graveline’s 156-game career, he has the most appearances at catcher with 88, but has innings at first base and in the corner outfield slots. He would rather spend his time catching, but is willing to do whatever is best for the team.

“My athletic ability plays it both pretty well, but I feel like I’d rather catch. Obviously, I’m willing to do anything to help the team win games,” Graveline said.

Forming new relationships

As a transfer and one-half of the battery, Graveline had to form many new relationships with the Mountaineer pitchers. He is constantly catching bullpens to get a feel for their movement, but also forming personal relationships with the pitching staff.

“The coaches do a really good job of having me catch a lot of the bullpens on Monday or Tuesday, just to get a feel for their pitches and stuff like that. But also getting to know them on a personal level,” he said.

As a collegiate baseball veteran, Graveline understands the different personalities of teammates and how to deal with them, thus adding to the importance of building a relationship.

“Every guy is different out there,” Graveine said. “Some guys you need to be stern with and tell them, ‘let’s go.’ But some guys need the opposite approach, maybe crack a joke or something, get them to loosen up.”

Team chemistry is up

Graveline is not the only newcomer as WVU welcomed 25 players to its roster, 12 freshmen and 13 transfers. He explained how well the group gets along, hoping it will lead to success on the field.

“I found out pretty, pretty quick in the fall that we had a lot of transfers and new guys,” he said. “I’ve gelled well; this is probably the closest team I’ve been with in my four years in college, and we gelled pretty fast in the fall, which I think is going to help with success on the field.”

